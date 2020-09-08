Houston Rockets not worried by Russell Westbrook's struggles, say James Harden and Mike D'Antoni

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni and Rockets guard James Harden are 'not worried' by Russell Westbrook's struggles ahead of their Western Conference semi-final Game 3 clash with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tuesday night's NBA playoff games Gm 5: Heat @ Bucks | Sky Sports Arena | 11:30pm

Gm 3: Lakers @ Rockets | 2am

Since his return from a strained right quad that cost him the opening four games of these playoffs, Westbrook has yet to approach the sterling form that dovetailed with the Rockets' commitment to a small-ball lineup.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, Westbrook posted his second seven-turnover performance since he resumed play in the backcourt.

3:30 Kenny Smith believes Westbrook needs to improve on his shot recognition to help the Rockets against the Lakers

"Right now I'm just running around," Westbrook said following the Rockets' 117-109 loss to the Lakers. "I've got to look at film and figure out how to be effective."

Westbrook and the Rockets won't have long to make a course correction. With the series tied at a game apiece, Houston and the Lakers will square off in Game 3 in AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In the 11 games that followed the trade that shipped center Clint Capela to Atlanta, landed forward Robert Covington from Minnesota and reshaped the Houston roster, Westbrook averaged 31.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists with a 54.6 field goal percentage.

Then a global pandemic shut the NBA season down for four-plus months, and upon resumption of play in the bubble, Westbrook took a modest step back relative to overall production and efficiency.

Image: Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook in action in the Orlando bubble

His numbers have cratered this postseason, with Westbrook averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists plus 4.2 turnovers including a ghastly 16.7 shooting percentage from three-point range.

"He is still working his way back and he will play with a great intensity," D'Antoni said. "He will always be aggressive. He needs to be aggressive, that's why he is Russell Westbrook and that's fine. He will work it out.

"We are not going to win anything without Russell so that's not even a question or whatever. He is going to work through it and he is fine. He is more upset than anybody. He is a great, great player and you know he'll be fine. I'm not worried about him."

Instead of attacking the basket with fury in Game 2, Westbrook settled for perimeter jumpers that are antithetical to his aggressive nature. Westbrook missed six of his seven three-pointers with the Lakers baiting him into shots that were errant and reflective of his wavering confidence.

2:01 LeBron James dominated with 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers beat the Rockets in Game 2

Westbrook is vital to the Rockets' championship aspirations. They need him to recover quickly.

"Russ will be fine," Harden said. "He is great. And the great thing about Russ is he does more to affect the game than just score the basketball. He is so athletic... he can affect it with his defense, he can be a playmaker. He does a variety of things to impact the game of basketball for our team, so we are not worried about him."

The Lakers rebounded from a 15-point loss in the series opener by re-establishing their identity, posting advantages over Houston in rebounding (41-35), transition points (20-6) and points in the paint (54-26). The Lakers finished in a tie for rebounding and at a deficit in paint points in Game 1.

1:52 Anthony Davis dropped 34 points as the Lakers beat the Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final series

Additionally, the Lakers did a much better job of unlocking All-Star forward Anthony Davis, their greatest match-up advantage. Davis recorded a game-high 34 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot, and served as the force the Lakers sorely needed on both ends of the court.

"He was terrific," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "Obviously trying to go quicker before double teams; we try to get the ball to him more on the move and that allowed him to catch and go. He got going a little bit.

"And then defensively, he has the ability for us to stay home. We don't have to double as much when he is matched up with some of those guys on the perimeter. It was just a great two-way performance."

Star forward LeBron James is averaging 24 points in the series. He had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2 after having a line of 20-8-7 in the opener.



Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.