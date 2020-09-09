Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines NBA All-Defensive first team

Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks heads the NBA All-Defensive first team, which was announced by the league on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo, who won the top defensive honour on August 25, received 97 of 100 possible first-place votes in balloting performed by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The forward received 195 votes.

This marks the second straight NBA All-Defensive first team selection for Antetokounmpo, who also made the second team in 2016-17.

Joining Antetokounmpo on the first team were Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis (87 first-place votes, 187 points), Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (88 and 185, respectively), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (85, 180) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (57, 152).

Davis, who finished in second place for the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the second time to go with two second team honours.

The first-team selection was the fourth for Gobert, who was Defensive Player of the Year in each of the previous two seasons. Smart has been selected to the first team for the second season in a row. Simmons is a first-team choice in his NBA All-Defensive Team debut.

The All-Defensive Second Team is comprised of LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (33, 128), Milwaukee center Brook Lopez (three, 67), Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (seven, 61), Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (15, 60) and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (seven, 59).

Leonard has earned All-Defensive honours six times. He has been a first-team choice on three occasions.

