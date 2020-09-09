LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Please select your default edition
Wednesday 9 September 2020 12:48, UK

Three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong joins Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck Overtime - listen now.

It has been another busy week in the NBA on and off the court with playoff match-ups reaching fever pitch and teams hiring and firing coaches.

With the Toronto Raptors' season on the line heading into Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night (11:30pm, live on Sky Sports), Ovie, Mo and BJ will preview the defending NBA champions' biggest game of the season and consider whether starting guard Kyle Lowry is one of the league's most underrated stars.

NBA playoff picture

Stay up to date with the latest postseason picture

In the Western Conference semi-finals, the LA Clippers have taken a 2-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets. While many thought Kawhi Leonard and Co would make light work of the Nuggets, BJ explains how Denver have earned the respect of their more celebrated opponents.

Also in the West, the return to action of Rajon Rondo has propelled the Los Angeles Lakers into the ascendancy in their semi-final series against the Houston Rockets. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had big games, but Mo argues it is the veteran point guard Rondo who has given the 'Lake Show' inspiration.

Last Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets named two-time MVP Steve Nash as their new head coach. The former Phoenix Suns star has no coaching experience in the NBA but BJ, Mo and Ovie all feel the hiring of Nash will be positive for the Nets and especially beneficial for their two superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

