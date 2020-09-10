Indiana Pacers eye Chauncey Billups as coaching candidate - reports

Former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups is a candidate for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, according to reports on Wednesday night.

ESPN reported the Pacers, early in their coaching search, have spoken with Billups and committed to talking with the former point guard further.

Billups, 43, has no coaching experience. He retired in 2014 after a 17-year career with seven teams. The five-time All Star led the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA title, earning Finals MVP. He has been a fixture as a broadcaster and NBA analyst.

Image: Billups shoots a fadeaway for the Detroit Pistons

Billups retired averaging 15.2 points per game for the Boston Celtics (1997-98), Toronto Raptors (1997-98), Denver Nuggets (1998-2000), Minnesota Timberwolves (2000-02), Detroit (2002-09, 2013-14), Denver Nuggets (2009-11), New York Knicks (2010-11) and LA Clippers (2011-13).

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan following his four-season stint after the team were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.

McMillan amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers after leading them to the playoffs all four years.

