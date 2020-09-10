Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Indiana Pacers eye Chauncey Billups as coaching candidate - reports

Thursday 10 September 2020 06:09, UK

Chauncey Billups is introduced to the crowd before a regular season game
Image: Chauncey Billups is introduced to the crowd before a regular season game

Former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups is a candidate for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, according to reports on Wednesday night.

ESPN reported the Pacers, early in their coaching search, have spoken with Billups and committed to talking with the former point guard further.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Billups, 43, has no coaching experience. He retired in 2014 after a 17-year career with seven teams. The five-time All Star led the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA title, earning Finals MVP. He has been a fixture as a broadcaster and NBA analyst.

Chauncey Billups shoots a fadeaway for the Detroit Pistons
Image: Billups shoots a fadeaway for the Detroit Pistons

Billups retired averaging 15.2 points per game for the Boston Celtics (1997-98), Toronto Raptors (1997-98), Denver Nuggets (1998-2000), Minnesota Timberwolves (2000-02), Detroit (2002-09, 2013-14), Denver Nuggets (2009-11), New York Knicks (2010-11) and LA Clippers (2011-13).

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan following his four-season stint after the team were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

McMillan amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers after leading them to the playoffs all four years.

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Heatcheck Podcast