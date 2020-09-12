Please select your default edition
Jayson Tatum stars as Boston Celtics hold off Toronto Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finals

Saturday 12 September 2020 07:14, UK

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives the ball against Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 3:25
Highlights of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors

Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 21 and the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with a 92-87 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 on Friday night.

Game leaders

Boston Celtics

  • Points: Jayson Tatum - 29
  • Assists: Jayson Tatum - 7
  • Rebounds: Jayson Tatum - 12

 

Toronto Raptors

  • Points: Fred VanVleet - 20
  • Assists: Fred VanVleet - 6
  • Rebounds: Pascal Siakam - 11

 

Celtics win series 4-3

Marcus Smart added 16 points and Kemba Walker 14 as the Celtics set up a meeting with the Miami Heat in their third conference finals appearance in the last four seasons. Game 1 of the series will take place Tuesday.

Fred VanVleet had 20 points to lead the Raptors, whose title defence came to an end after coming back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in the series. Kyle Lowry had 16 points, and Pascal Siakam scored 13 with 11 rebounds.

Toronto turned the ball over 18 times, six coming in the fourth quarter. Still, the Raptors were within 89-87 with 1:21 remaining.

Walker looks to defend VanVleet during the Celtics&#39; win over the Raptors
Image: Walker looks to defend VanVleet during the Celtics' win over the Raptors
Siakam got a breakaway with a chance to tie, but Smart blocked him from behind, and Lowry fouled out on the other end with 35.4 seconds to go.

Celtics rookie Grant Williams missed both free throw chances, but Tatum got fouled on the rebound and hit one of his two for a 90-87 lead.

VanVleet missed a potential game-tying three with 12 seconds left, and Walker made his free throws at the other end to ice the game.

With Boston up by one entering the fourth, Walker nailed his first three-pointer of the game on the opening possession. Daniel Theis and Tatum added buckets for a 7-0 Celtics run and a 79-71 lead.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at The Field House. 0:56
Check out the top five plays from Friday night in the NBA
The Raptors got within four at 82-78 on a Siakam tip-in with 6:49 to go, but a Walker three-point play helped the Celtics to an 88-78 lead with 4:51 remaining.

Toronto were down 60-51 in the third before a 17-7 stretch punctuated by a VanVleet three gave them a 68-67 advantage.

Jaylen Brown drives to the basket
Image: Jaylen Brown drives to the basket
Boston led by as much as 12 early in the first, but Toronto ended the quarter up 27-26. The Celtics roared back late in the second, riding an 11-0 spurt capped by a Brown three-pointer to a 44-40 edge with 2:44 left in the half and entering the break up 50-46.

