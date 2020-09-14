Please select your default edition
WNBA: Washington Mystics beat Atlanta Dream to clinch final playoff spot

Dallas Wings miss out despite beating New York Liberty in regular-season finale; Las Vegas Aces beat Seattle Storm to claim No 1 seed

Associated Press

Monday 14 September 2020 07:37, UK

Ariel Atkins fires a jump shot against the Atlanta Dream
Image: Ariel Atkins fires a jump shot against the Atlanta Dream

Ariel Atkins scored 26 points as the Washington Mystics clinched the eighth and final seed to the playoffs with a win over the Atlanta Dream.

Sunday night's WNBA scores

  • Washington Mystics 85-78 Atlanta Dream
  • Dallas Wings 82-79 New York Liberty
  • Las Vegas Aces 86-84 Seattle Storm
Final WNBA regular season standings

Which teams have booked their playoff places?

Washington Mystics 85-78 Atlanta Dream

Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream from Florida. 1:18
Ariel Atkins scored 26 points as the Mystics clinched the eighth and final seed to the playoffs with a win over the Dream on Sunday night.

The Mystics (9-13) will take on five seed Phoenix (13-9) in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a single-elimination game. Washington's win eliminated the Dallas Wings (8-14) from playoff contention after the Wings beat the New York Liberty 82-79 earlier Sunday.

Washington secured a spot in the post season having won five of their last six games following a stretch where they had lost 11 of 12.

Betnijah Laney scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Dream (7-15).

Las Vegas Aces 86-84 Seattle Storm

Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm from Florida. 1:19
A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-84 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Each team finished at 18-4 but the Aces won both regular season contests against the Storm.

Both squads entered Sunday's season finale having secured double-byes into the semi-finals. Seattle played without forward Breanna Stewart and point guard Sue Bird, who were held out due to injury.

Jewell Loyd's jump shot with 5:11 left put the Storm up 79-74. Kayla McBride followed with a three-pointer 17 seconds later, Hamby recorded a three-point play and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Dallas Wings 82-79 New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale drives into the heart of the Liberty&#39;s defense 2:25
Highlights of the WNBA regular-season clash between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty.

The Wings (8-14) needed help to earn the No 8 spot, but Washington beat Atlanta later in the day to secure the final playoff position.

Ogunbowale gave Dallas the lead for good when she banked in a 12-foot runner going to her left after getting hit by Amanda Zahui B on the drive.

Jazmine Jones gave the Liberty (2-20) their last lead with a lay-up with 59.8 seconds to go for a 79-78 advantage. Following an exchange of possessions, the Liberty failed to use the clock when Kiah Stokes put up a shot with 15.8 seconds remaining and missed. The Wings called timeout to set up Ogunbowale's game-winning shot.

Jones led New York with 21 points and Leaonna Odom scored 20.

