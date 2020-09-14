WNBA: Washington Mystics beat Atlanta Dream to clinch final playoff spot

Ariel Atkins scored 26 points as the Washington Mystics clinched the eighth and final seed to the playoffs with a win over the Atlanta Dream.

Sunday night's WNBA scores Washington Mystics 85-78 Atlanta Dream

Dallas Wings 82-79 New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces 86-84 Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics 85-78 Atlanta Dream

1:18 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream from Florida

Ariel Atkins scored 26 points as the Mystics clinched the eighth and final seed to the playoffs with a win over the Dream on Sunday night.

The Mystics (9-13) will take on five seed Phoenix (13-9) in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a single-elimination game. Washington's win eliminated the Dallas Wings (8-14) from playoff contention after the Wings beat the New York Liberty 82-79 earlier Sunday.

Washington secured a spot in the post season having won five of their last six games following a stretch where they had lost 11 of 12.

Betnijah Laney scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Dream (7-15).

Las Vegas Aces 86-84 Seattle Storm

1:19 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm from Florida

A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-84 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Each team finished at 18-4 but the Aces won both regular season contests against the Storm.

Both squads entered Sunday's season finale having secured double-byes into the semi-finals. Seattle played without forward Breanna Stewart and point guard Sue Bird, who were held out due to injury.

Jewell Loyd's jump shot with 5:11 left put the Storm up 79-74. Kayla McBride followed with a three-pointer 17 seconds later, Hamby recorded a three-point play and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Dallas Wings 82-79 New York Liberty

2:25 Highlights of the WNBA regular-season clash between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty.

The Wings (8-14) needed help to earn the No 8 spot, but Washington beat Atlanta later in the day to secure the final playoff position.

Ogunbowale gave Dallas the lead for good when she banked in a 12-foot runner going to her left after getting hit by Amanda Zahui B on the drive.

Jazmine Jones gave the Liberty (2-20) their last lead with a lay-up with 59.8 seconds to go for a 79-78 advantage. Following an exchange of possessions, the Liberty failed to use the clock when Kiah Stokes put up a shot with 15.8 seconds remaining and missed. The Wings called timeout to set up Ogunbowale's game-winning shot.

Jones led New York with 21 points and Leaonna Odom scored 20.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.