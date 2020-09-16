Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler lead Miami Heat to Game 1 overtime win over Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler made clutch plays to lead the Miami Heat to a 117-114 overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Game leaders Miami Heat Points: Goran Dragic - 29

Assists: Adebayo/Herro - 9

Rebounds: Tyler Herro - 11 Boston Celtics Points: Jayson Tatum - 30

Assists: Kemba Walker - 6

Rebounds: Jayson Tatum - 14 Heat lead series 1-0

Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in the extra session, drawing a foul on the play and making the 'And 1' free throw to put the Heat up 116-114.

Adebayo then blocked Jayson Tatum's attempt to tie the score with 3.7 seconds remaining.

Image: Adebayo elevates to reject Jayson Tatum's attempted dunk at the rim

After Adebayo made 1-of-2 at the free throw line, Tatum missed on a three-point attempt as time expired to seal the result.

"He made a great play," Tatum said of Adebayo's block. "That's all it is. He made a good play, can't do anything about it."

Butler added, "That sealed the game for us. (Adebayo is) a huge part to why we are winning - I've been saying it all year long, and I'll repeat it again."

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 29 points with seven rebounds, Jae Crowder added 22 and sunk five three-pointers, and Butler scored 20 for the Heat, who won for the ninth time in 10 playoff games. Adebayo had 18 points and nine assists, and Tyler Herro fell an assist shy of a triple-double (12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists).

Image: Tatum fires a three-pointer during the Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Heat

Tatum had a game-high 30 points with 14 rebounds, Marcus Smart scored 26 and Kemba Walker had 19 for the Celtics. Walker put Boston up 114-113 on a step-back bucket with 23.6 seconds left in overtime.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series takes place late on Thursday night (midnight), live on Sky Sports.

"It was a great win. We're up 1-0, but we got three more to get," Adebayo said.

The Celtics led by 14 early in the fourth quarter before the Heat got within 101-98 on a Herro three-pointer with 3:17 remaining. Boston went up 105-100 on a shot-clock-beating floater by Walker with 1:09 left, but Herro drained another trey at 1:02 to cut the deficit to two.

Image: Butler attacks the basket despite the attentions of Jaylen Brown in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

A Butler step-back three made it 106-105 Heat with 22 seconds left, but Derrick Jones Jr committed a foul before the ensuing inbound pass to allow Tatum to knot the score with a free throw as the Celtics retained possession.

Tatum missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer to force overtime.

Boston led 83-71 entering the fourth after Miami were held to a playoff-low 16 points in the third quarter. The Heat went 1-of-8 from three-point range in the period, undoing a scorching shooting performance in the second that had forged a 55-all half-time tie.

The Heat trailed by 13 in the first quarter before outscoring the Celtics 37-29 in the second. Miami shot 68.1 per cent in the second period, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

"Gotta tip your hat off to those guys," Smart said. "They executed very well down the stretch, we didn't."

