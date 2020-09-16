Golden State Warriors add Shaun Livingston to front office - reports

Golden State have brought back former player Shaun Livingston as part of their front office, the long-time Warrior has revealed.

Livingston told The Athletic his title is director of player affairs and engagement, making him the highest-ranking black person in the team's front office since 2008 when Mitch Richmond was director of player personnel.

Another former Warrior, Leandro Barbosa, retired on Monday and said he is joining the organisation as a "player mentor coach".

Livingston, 35, retired in 2019 after a 14-year career, the last five coming with the Warriors. He won three titles with Golden State.

In 367 regular-season games (15 starts) with Golden State, Livingston averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, just shy of his career averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The LA Clippers made Livingston, a high-school senior at the time, the No 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

