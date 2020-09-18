Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says re-signing Fred VanVleet a 'big-time priority'

Associated Press

Friday 18 September 2020 06:54, UK

Fred VanVleet controls possession against the Brooklyn Nets
Image: Fred VanVleet controls possession against the Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says re-signing point guard Fred VanVleet is a "big-time priority".

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

VanVleet, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the season, averaged 18 points and seven assists for the defending NBA champions in 2019-20.

Ujiri, who has one year left on his contract, says he hasn't had any discussions with team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment since the club's season ended last week. He spoke to reporters on Thursday in his season-ending news conference.

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri addresses the media at an NBA Cares event in Toronto
Image: Raptors GM Masai Ujiri addresses the media at an NBA Cares event in Toronto

Ujiri said feelings were still raw coming out of the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort last week, where the Raptors lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semi-final.

The Raptors executive said his priority since then has been taking care of his leadership team. Earlier this week, the Raptors signed coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year extension. Nurse's contract also was due to run out after next season. Ujiri said the team also is close to signing general manager Bobby Webster to a contract extension.

Trending

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors 1:35
Fred VanVleet scored 36 points in the Toronto Raptors' win over the Miami Heat

Ujiri has been involved in a legal dispute with a law enforcement officer after a confrontation at last year's NBA Finals in Oakland, California. As part of a counter suit filed by Ujiri's legal team, a video came out showing an Alameda County sheriff's deputy shoving the Raptors executive first.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"This was very hard for me... when this video came out, I didn't sleep for a few days. I really struggled in the bubble, thinking of all of this," Ujiri said.

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game