Indiana Pacers to interview Mike Brown for head coach role

Sunday 20 September 2020 10:44, UK

Mike Brown has been assistant coach at Golden State since 2016 but is a contender for the Indiana Pacers head coach role
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown is in line to be interviewed for the Indiana Pacers coaching vacancy as they close on a replacement for Nate McMillan.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Warriors assistant coach was set for talks with the Pacers, having previously suggested as many as a dozen candidates for the role would be interviewed.

Former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups has also been reported as a candidate for the job as Indiana look to fill the void left after McMillan's four season stint was brought to a halt when he was fired after their playoff exit last month.

Brown joined Warriors coach Steve Kerr's staff in 2016 after head coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown compiled a 347-216 record in two spells as head coach of the Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and one with the Lakers (2011-12).

He led Cleveland to the NBA Finals in 2006-07 and was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2008-09.

When Kerr was sidelined by chronic back pain during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Brown guided Golden State to a 12-0 record in his absence. The Warriors have won two NBA championships since he joined the franchise.

McMillan amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers after leading them to the playoffs all four years. This year's campaign ended when they were swept aside 4-0 by Miami.

