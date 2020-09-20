Jasmine Thomas scores career-high 31 points as Connecticut Sun hammer Las Vegas Aces

Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points and Alyssa Thomas added 18 as the Connecticut Sun pulled away early and cruised to an 87-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game of 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semi-final series on Sunday.

Game leaders Connecticut Sun Points: Jasmine Thomas - 31

Assists: Alyssa Thomas - 5

Rebounds: DeWanna Bonner - 8 Las Vegas Aces Points: A'ja Wilson - 19

Assists: McCoughtry/Rodgers - 3

Rebounds: A'ja Wilson - 9 Sun lead five-game series 1-0

Alyssa Thomas had six rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Natisha Hiedeman made 4-of-4 from three-point range and finished with 14 points for Connecticut.

The seventh-seeded Sun lost their first five games of the regular season but rebounded to make the playoffs. They beat No 6 seed Chicago Sky and third-seeded Los Angeles Sparks in the first two rounds of the postseason.

A'ja Wilson led top-seeded Las Vegas with 19 points and Jackie Young scored 16.

Beatrice Mompremier made a lay-up to make it 12-10 and the Sun led the rest of the way. A three-pointer by Jasmine Thomas gave Connecticut a 13-point lead with 1:28 left in the first half and the Aces trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Game 2 is scheduled for the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The WNBA announced earlier on Sunday that Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby won the Sixth Woman of the Year award and Aces general manager Dan Padover was given the Executive of the Year award.

WNBA postpones Storm-Lynx playoff game

After receiving inconclusive coronavirus test results on Sunday for players from the Storm, the WNBA announced that Game 1 of Seattle's semi-final series with the the Minnesota Lynx had been postponed out of an abundance of caution

Players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are currently in isolation. The new date for Game 1 will be communicated as developments dictate.

