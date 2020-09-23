LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Ovie Soko is back alongside regulars BJ Armstrong, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck Overtime - listen now.

The Conference Finals are full swing but there is still no way to accurately predict which of the four remaining teams will reach the NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers remain favourites in the West but, after taking a 2-0 series lead, the resilient Denver Nuggets hit back with a victory in Game 3. In the East, the Boston Celtics trail the Miami Heat 2-1 in a series that seems destined to go six or seven games.

Both Conference Finals series come under the microscope in this week's edition of the Heatcheck Overtime podcast.

After Anthony Davis carried the Lakers in Game 2 and hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game, the guys debate whether 'AD' is LeBron James' greatest ever team-mate. While Ovie and Mo point to the success James had alongside Dwyane Wade in Miami, BJ offers a different take.

How important was Marcus Smart's reportedly angry reaction following the Celtics' Game 2 loss to the Heat? The Celtics bounced back with a Game 3 victory but Ovie, Mo and BJ think the adjustments made by Boston coach Brad Stevens were just as vital in firing up the team.

4:41 BJ Armstrong says that Marcus Smart challenged his team-mates, after the Celtics lost the first two games due to a lack of mental toughness

Away from the bubble, the Indiana Pacers are looking for a new coach having dismissed Nate McMillan following their first-round playoff exit. Who are the leading candidates for the role? And how close are we to seeing San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon becoming the NBA's first female head coach?

Giannis Antetokounmpo received his second successive Most Valuable Player award after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, Ovie, Mo and BJ debate if the time has come to include playoff performances in voting for the NBA's individual awards.

While BJ favours the current format, Mo believes the Larry O'Brien trophy given to the NBA champions is reward enough for the best player in the postseason and Ovie believes one MVP should be given at the end of the season, with playoff play included in consideration for voting.

