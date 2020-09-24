Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Atlanta Hawks to hire Landry Fields as assistant GM - reports

Thursday 24 September 2020 06:29, UK

Landry Fields reaches to claim a rebound for the Toronto Raptors
Image: Landry Fields reaches to claim a rebound for the Toronto Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks will hire former NBA player Landry Fields as assistant general manager, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.

Fields, 32, played five seasons in the league from 2010-15 with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He appeared in 255 career games (176 starts) and averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

The California native played at Stanford before the Knicks drafted him in the second round (No 39 overall) in 2010.

Most recently, Fields served as the general manager of the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate in Austin, Texas.

More on this story

Trending

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports