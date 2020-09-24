Atlanta Hawks to hire Landry Fields as assistant GM - reports

The Atlanta Hawks will hire former NBA player Landry Fields as assistant general manager, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.
Fields, 32, played five seasons in the league from 2010-15 with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He appeared in 255 career games (176 starts) and averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
The California native played at Stanford before the Knicks drafted him in the second round (No 39 overall) in 2010.
Most recently, Fields served as the general manager of the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate in Austin, Texas.
Trending
- Transfer Show: 'Man Utd exits proving very difficult'
- Atletico, Barcelona agree £5.5m Suarez deal
- Motorsport's Martin continues to blaze trans trail
- Ryan Reynolds named as potential investor in Wrexham
- Leicester 0-2 Arsenal commentary
- Povetkin: Will you come to Russia, Fury?
- Carabao Cup: Newcastle demolish Morecambe
- Rookie Herro fires Heat within one win of Finals
- Why Hrgovic 'will dominate like Klitschko'
- Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley highlights
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.