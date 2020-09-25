LeBron James urges people to 'spread love' in wake of Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

An emotional LeBron James offered his thoughts on the grand jury decision not to indict any police officers on charges directly related to the death of Breonna Taylor

LeBron James urged people to spread love, not hate in the wake of the grand jury decision not to indict any police officers on charges directly related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black hospital worker, was shot to death after Louisville police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a warrant in March.

On Wednesday, a grand jury decided to indict only one of the three officers involved on first-degree wanton endangerment charges. The charge applies to the risk put on Taylor's neighbours but does not aim to hold the officer responsible for her death.

NBA and WNBA players have repeatedly called for justice for Taylor during their respective seasons taking place in 'bubble' environments in Florida.

On Thursday night, Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas read a statement on behalf of all WNBA players before the tip-off of Game 3 of her team's playoff semi-final series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Also on Thursday night, LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets. The victory left them one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.

James, who had the phrase 'We want justice' written next to Breonna Taylor's name on one of the sneakers he wore during the game, said: "Emotions were very high. We have a team-mate, Rajon (Rondo), who is from Louisville. As heavy as it has been on us, it's even heavier on him because that is his hometown.

"I don't want to get into the case or things of that nature but I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna who has no say-so in what is going on right now. We want justice no matter how long it takes for her family and community.

"I have a daughter of mine back home, and a wife, my mom and so many predominant black women in my life. To think about if they were not here the next day, to think if they were gunned down, is something I would never be able to forgive myself or the people who did it.

"We are here playing this game. It is very challenging and it is very difficult. At the same time, our hearts are with (Breonna Taylor's) family, with that city. It is so unjust what is going on. It is a tragedy. You just hope for better days. Spread love, not hate, that is what it all boils down to."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the news of the indictments had hit his players hard.

"It is heartbreaking, and you know, there is really no silver lining to it. It's a reminder of, it's not just - it's hard for Breonna Taylor, her family, and everybody that was invested in this," he said.

"But it's just a reminder of all the other acquittals when unarmed black men are being killed, and it's just something that's hit us hard. Just a reminder that, you know, how important it is for all of us to vote and to be educated on all the potential police reform bills that are out there, and just play our part and do everything we can to help affect change."

