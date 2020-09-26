Jayson Tatum stars as Boston Celtics win Game 5 to stay live in Eastern Conference Finals

Jayson Tatum's third-quarter surge enabled the Boston Celtics to stay alive in the Eastern Conference Finals with a runaway 121-108 Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Game leaders Miami Heat Points: Goran Dragic - 23

Assists: Bam Adebayo - 8

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo - 8 Boston Celtics Points: Jayson Tatum - 31

Assists: Marcus Smart - 8

Rebounds: Daniel Theis - 13 Heat lead best-of-seven series 3-2

Tatum finished with a game-high 31 points, including 17 in the third quarter when the third-seeded Celtics erupted for 41 points after having been held to 51 in the first half.

"We knew we had to play better. We were fighting for our life. It was going to take a collective effort in the second half, and that's what we did," Tatum said.

Image: Jayson Tatum celebrates making a play in Boston's Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals

The win sends the clubs to a Game 6 in the best-of-seven in the early hours of Monday morning (12:30am) live on Sky Sports Area, with the fifth-seeded Heat retaining a 3-2 advantage and needing just one more win to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2014.

"Our deal was to come out and play, come out and compete," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "Give it our best shot. I thought we played pretty well in the second half. We are going to have to do it again and again because of the position we are in."

The Celtics are attempting to overcome a 3-1 series deficit for the first time since using a finishing three-game sweep to eliminate Philadelphia in the 1981 Eastern Finals en route to the NBA championship.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 12 points in each of the first two periods and 58-51 at half-time, but then needed just 3:46 of the third quarter to draw even after a Bam Adebayo hoop had extended the margin to nine on the second half's first possession.

Image: Daniel Theis throws down a dunk during Boston's Game 5 win over Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals

Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis had hoops and Kemba Walker two free throws before a three-pointer by Marcus Smart drew the Celtics even at 60-all.

Brown added a go-ahead basket 24 seconds later, and when Tatum dropped in two free throws, the Celtics had used a 13-0 flurry to take a lead they never relinquished at 64-60.

Image: Tatum drives to the basket during the Celtics' Game 5 win over the Heat

Tatum added 15 more points in the period, six on two three-pointers, helping Boston go up by 14 points at 92-78.

Miami hung within 97-89 with still 8:55 to play, but Brown slammed the door with consecutive three-pointers, allowing the Celtics to coast home with their second win in the last three games.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said: "[Celtics] played great in the second half. They deserved and earned what they got. We understand how tough it is to win in the playoffs. We did not compete hard enough defensively, and we paid the price for that."

Brown and Theis played key supporting roles for Tatum, who completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Brown drilled four three-pointers to pad his 28-point total, while Theis chipped in with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Walker added 15 points and Smart 12 to go with eight rebounds, a team-high eight assists and a game-high four steals for the Celtics, who despite the 3-1 deficit had entered the game dead-even in total points in the series with the Heat.

Gordon Hayward contributed 10 points off the bench for the Celtics, who outscored the Heat 36-21 on three-pointers.

Goran Dragic had a team-high 23 points and Duncan Robinson 20 for the Heat, who lost just once in the first two rounds. Seventeen of Robinson's points came in the first half. Jimmy Butler (17 points), Jae Crowder (14), Tyler Herro (14) and Adebayo (13) also scored in double figures for the Heat, who shot just 7-for-36 from behind the arc.

Watch Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat Game 6 live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Monday morning (12:30am)

