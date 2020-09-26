Anthony Davis questionable for Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 clash with Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed star forward Anthony Davis as questionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals after he rolled his left ankle on Thursday night.

Live NBA: Denver @ LA Lakers GM 5 Sunday 27th September 2:00am

Davis hit the deck with 6:44 remaining in the Lakers' Western Conference Finals Game 4 win against Denver after making a shot attempt over the Nuggets' Paul Millsap. He writhed in pain on the court but ultimately stayed in the game.

Despite the injury, Davis is expected to start Game 5 as the Lakers hold a 3-1 series lead and are one game away from advancing to the team's first NBA Finals since 2010.

2:03 Anthony Davis dropped 34 points in the Lakers' Game 4 win over the Nuggets, moving them within one win of the NBA Finals

"I'm good enough to play," Davis said. "I rolled it pretty bad but not too bad. I'll be fine."

Davis scored 34 points in 41 minutes of Game 4 as the Lakers pulled out a 114-108 victory. He has averaged 32.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the series, and 28.9 points with 9.6 rebounds in 14 playoff games.

Lakers guard Dion Waiters also was listed as questionable with a sore left groin. LeBron James was listed as probable with a sore right groin, while Alex Caruso (wrist) and Danny Green (finger) also were probable.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.