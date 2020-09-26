Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Anthony Davis questionable for Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 clash with Denver Nuggets

Watch Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 live on Sky Sports Mix (Ch 416) and Main Event in the early hours of Sunday morning (2am); TNT pre-game build up live from 1am, also on Mix

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 26 September 2020 06:50, UK

Anthony Davis writhes in pain after injuring his ankle in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals
Image: Anthony Davis writhes in pain after injuring his ankle in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed star forward Anthony Davis as questionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals after he rolled his left ankle on Thursday night.

NBA playoff picture

NBA playoff picture

Stay up to date with the latest postseason picture

Live NBA: Denver @ LA Lakers GM 5

Sunday 27th September 2:00am

Davis hit the deck with 6:44 remaining in the Lakers' Western Conference Finals Game 4 win against Denver after making a shot attempt over the Nuggets' Paul Millsap. He writhed in pain on the court but ultimately stayed in the game.

Despite the injury, Davis is expected to start Game 5 as the Lakers hold a 3-1 series lead and are one game away from advancing to the team's first NBA Finals since 2010.

Anthony Davis 2:03
Anthony Davis dropped 34 points in the Lakers' Game 4 win over the Nuggets, moving them within one win of the NBA Finals

"I'm good enough to play," Davis said. "I rolled it pretty bad but not too bad. I'll be fine."

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

Davis scored 34 points in 41 minutes of Game 4 as the Lakers pulled out a 114-108 victory. He has averaged 32.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the series, and 28.9 points with 9.6 rebounds in 14 playoff games.

Trending

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Lakers guard Dion Waiters also was listed as questionable with a sore left groin. LeBron James was listed as probable with a sore right groin, while Alex Caruso (wrist) and Danny Green (finger) also were probable.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game