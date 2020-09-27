Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

LeBron James stars as Los Angeles Lakers eliminate Denver Nuggets and advance to NBA Finals

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 27 September 2020 07:58, UK

LeBron James backs down Jerami Grant during the Lakers&#39; Game 5 win over the Nuggets 3:34
Highlights of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James supplied 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals in a decade with a 117-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

Game leaders

Denver Nuggets

  • Points: Jokic/Grant - 20
  • Assists: Jamal Murray - 8
  • Rebounds: Jerami Grant - 9

 

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Points: LeBron James - 38
  • Assists: LeBron James - 10
  • Rebounds: LeBron James - 16

 

Lakers win best-of-seven series 4-1 and advance to NBA Finals

NBA playoff picture

NBA playoff picture

Stay up to date with the latest postseason picture

Anthony Davis scored 27 points for the Lakers, who advanced to their first NBA Finals since 2010, when they beat the Boston Celtics in seven games. They will face either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and seven rebounds for Denver. Jerami Grant also scored 20 points, while Jamal Murray, who sustained a right knee contusion in the first half, finished with 19 points and eight assists. Paul Millsap added 13 points.

LeBron James finds a team-mate during the Lakers&#39; Game 5 win over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Image: LeBron James finds a team-mate during the Lakers' Game 5 win over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals

A three-point play by Jokic cut the Lakers' lead to 103-99 with 4:35 remaining. However, James scored nine consecutive points to seal the deal for Los Angeles.

The third-seeded Nuggets rallied from 3-1 deficits in back-to-back series against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers but the task was too much against the Lakers, the top seed in the West.

Trending

WNBA: Watch Aces @ Sun Gm 4 FREE LIVE!

WNBA: Watch Aces @ Sun Gm 4 FREE LIVE!

Watch WNBA playoff clash via free live stream on Sky Sports digital platforms on Sunday from 6pm
Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

In the third, the Lakers increased their 10-point half-time edge to as much as 16. After Dwight Howard was issued a flagrant foul after a collision with Millsap with 4:29 remaining in the quarter, the Nuggets cut the gap to 80-73 after a three-pointer by Michael Porter Jr 16 seconds later.

A 9-2 Nuggets' surge pulled them within 82-80 with about a minute left in the quarter. Two free throws by Murray knotted the score at 84 before Davis' three-pointer put the Lakers up 87-84 heading into the fourth quarter. Grant scored 14 points in the third.

Also See:

LeBron James embraces Denver guard Jamal Murray after the Lakers eliminated the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Image: James embraces Denver guard Jamal Murray after the Lakers eliminated the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals

Jokic picked up his third foul at 9:32 of the second quarter with the Nuggets trailing 35-34. James sparked a 14-4 run with eight points, all of them on buckets inside, for a 49-38 Lakers' advantage midway through the quarter.

Denver sliced the margin to seven before Los Angeles took a 61-51 lead at the break.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV