LeBron James says playing in the NBA Finals will 'never get old'

LeBron James said playing in the NBA Finals will 'never get old' after he and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-114 Game 2 win over the Miami Heat.

James made his 51st appearance in a Finals game - passing Lakers icon Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA's all-time list - and finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers seized a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series on Friday night.

Davis made 14 of his first 15 shots on the way to 32 points, earning most of his points with a feathery shooting touch. James flexed his muscle to bulldoze his way to damage. And whenever the lead looked even the tiniest bit threatened, the Los Angeles Lakers had an answer.

"It never gets old being on this stage, James said in a post-game interview. "That's what I work my tail off for, to play into June (normally) or October (this season). I am honoured to be with such a great franchise with such great team-mates, coaching staff and fanbase. It will never get old to me. I just try to take full advantage of it while I can.

"It's a great team we are playing. We understand they put you in some really tough positions when they are on offense, said James. I am looking forward to watching the film once again and seeing where we can be better, because we can be."

2:05 LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 2 win over the Miami Heat with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists

James and Davis were the first Lakers duo to score at least 32 points in a Finals game since Game 3 against New Jersey in 2002, when Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant did it.

"It is very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats," James said.

Shaq and Kobe got rings that year. James and Davis are now two wins away.

"Those guys are playing at an extremely high level, and hopefully we can get two more wins," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

1:51 Anthony Davis was on fire during the third quarter as he dropped 15 points on the Miami Heat in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 2 win

In his post-game interview, James was informed that his former team-mate Dwyane Wade had called Davis the best fit of any team-mate ever to play alongside 'The King'.

"It's a compliment to AD, he is a big-time player," James responded. "He understands the position he is in, how much our team needs him and he comes through. He doesn't say much but we know he is very determined to go out and do what he needs to do individually and for the betterment of the team."

The Lakers wore their Kobe Bryant-designed 'Black Mamba' jerseys in Game 2, and remained undefeated when wearing them in these playoffs.

"It is always special to represent someone who meant so much, not only to the game but to the Lakers organisation for 20-plus years," said James of Bryant.

2:27 Highlights of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers

"For us to be able to honour him, being on the floor, this is what it is all about. We are thinking about the Bryant family. They are with us. We love you guys. Hopefully, we are making them proud by wearing these uniforms tonight and through the playoffs."

Watch a full replay of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday at 1pm

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.