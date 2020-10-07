NBA Finals 2020: LeBron James hails Anthony Davis as Lakers beat Heat to take 3-1 lead

LeBron James praised the "spectacular" performance of his team-mate Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers took command of the NBA Finals with a 102-96 Game 4 win over the Miami Heat.

James woke up from his gameday nap on Tuesday and decided it was time to send his Lakers team-mates a message. He grabbed his phone and told the Lakers they were facing a must-win game.

"I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure," James said. "I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career."

Message delivered.

James and the Lakers are back in control of these NBA Finals, one win away from the franchise's 17th championship. James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis' three-pointer with 39.5 seconds left finally settled matters and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4.

The Lakers lead 3-1 and can win the title when the series resumes in the early hours of Saturday morning (1:45am), live on Sky Sports Arena.

"Big-time play. Big-time moment," James said of Davis' three-pointer. "Not only for AD, but for our ballclub and for our franchise.

"AD and I hold ourselves to a standard no one else can hold us to. He challenges me every night. I challenge him every night. We have to do things to help our team win offensively and defensively. He was spectacular, taking the challenge on Jimmy (Butler) to start then, any time he switched onto a guard, containing them, getting blocked shots and getting us extra possessions."

Davis finished with 22 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Danny Green added 10 for the Lakers, who didn't trail at any point in the final 20-plus minutes. The Lakers are now 56-0 this season when leading going into the fourth quarter.

"It felt like both teams were desperate, understanding the situation they had put themselves in," James said on court in a post-game interview. "Trying to get every extra possession, trying to execute offensively, trying not to make mistakes defensively. That's what it was all about.

"KCP's three right by their bench, his lay-up from the top of the key with the shot clock going down, 'Do's (Rajon Rondo) finish then his penetration and kick-back for AD (Anthony Davis), AC (Alex Caruso) is always all over the court. We needed every second from our bench and starters to get tonight's win."

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points for Miami, who got 21 from Tyler Herro, 17 from Duncan Robinson and 15 from Bam Adebayo - who returned after missing two games with a neck injury.

"I just loved seeing our guys compete. I love how they respond in between those four lines," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This was a throwback game and there were some moments of truth there at the end, and probably the bottom line is they won those moments of truth."

He is right. Whenever Miami had something going, the Lakers snuffed it out.

James' three-pointer with 8:18 left in the third put the Lakers up 55-54 and set the tone for the way the rest of the night was going to go; Los Angeles leading, Miami chasing.

"Like I always say, they are a really, really, really good team and we have got to play damn near perfect to beat them," Butler said. "We didn't do that tonight. We will watch this, learn from it, but we can't lose another one."

The Lakers were up by seven with 2:27 left in the third after a three-pointer by Davis; Miami scored the next six to get within one. Herro made a triple early in the fourth to get Miami within one again; the Heat promptly fouled Markieff Morris on a three-point try, and he made all three shots.

Butler scored inside to tie the game with 6:27 left. James scored the next five points himself, including a three-point play where he ended up flat on his back after spinning the ball perfectly off the glass for a score on a drive while taking contact.

"You have to credit our guys' competitive spirit," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "They were flying around and just competing at an extremely high level that end of the floor."

A bounce here, a bounce there. Those were the differences late on, and the Lakers made their own breaks.

Butler had a corner three that would have given Miami the lead rim out with 3:05 left; Caldwell-Pope made a corner three at the other end seven seconds later and the Lakers were up 93-88. Miami then turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation; Caldwell-Pope scored on a drive for a seven-point lead.

James said the job isn't done. But he knows the Lakers are on the brink.

"I love what we did tonight," he said.

