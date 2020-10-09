LA Clippers' Lawrence Frank named NBA Executive of the Year

Lawrence Frank, the president of basketball operations for the LA Clippers, has been named the 2019-20 NBA Executive of the Year.

Frank joins Elgin Baylor (2005-06) as the only Clippers executive to win the award, which is voted on by peers.

Frank received 10 first-place votes and 61 total points. Sam Presti of Oklahoma City (41 points) and Pat Riley of Miami (39) each received four first-place votes.

Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer said Frank "is a passionate, dedicated and selfless leader" worthy of the recognition.

"I am proud of the work he and his group are doing, and thrilled his peers feel the same way," Ballmer said. "This award is a great tribute to the hard work done by the entire front office."

Frank, 50, was an assistant coach with the Clippers until he transitioned to the front office in 2016. He was bumped to his current role in 2017.

This season, he reshaped the Clippers' roster, luring free agent and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard from the Toronto Raptors and orchestrating a trade for six-time All-Star Paul George.

Voting was based on games through March 11, at which time the Clippers were 5.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference. Play was halted that day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clippers finished the season with a 49-23 record, earning the second seed in the West. They made a disappointing exit from the playoffs, squandering a 3-1 lead in the conference semifinals and losing to the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

Frank formerly served as the head coach of the New Jersey Nets (2004-10) and Detroit Pistons (2011-13).

He'll need to hire a new head coach after the Clippers parted ways with Doc Rivers following the playoffs.

