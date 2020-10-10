Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis undergoes right knee surgery

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis had surgery on his right knee to repair a lateral meniscus injury suffered during the playoffs, the team announced on Friday.

Per the team's statement, the 25-year-old Porzingis has not been given a specific timetable regarding an expected return date, but he will be able to begin rehabilitation immediately.

Wishing a speedy recovery to our guy @kporzee 🙏 Stronger and tougher 💪 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/x6RgRbvFUx — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 9, 2020

ESPN reported that the Mavericks are hopeful that Porzingis will be ready to return by training camp, although official start dates for next season have not been set because of the coronavirus pandemic.

3:31 Check out Kristaps Porzingis' best plays from the 2019-20 NBA season

The torn ligament injury, which happened during Game 1 of the Mavericks' first-round series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, hampered Porzingis for two games as he tried playing through it. But the Latvia native was sidelined for the final four games of the seven-game defeat.

This season marked his return to action, which proved successful as he averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 57 games (all starts). The 7ft 3in Porzingis missed one-and-a-half seasons while recovering from a torn ACL during the 2017-18 season while with the New York Knicks, with the injury cutting short his only All-Star season when he posted a career-best 22.7 points per game.

Porzingis was originally picked by the Knicks with the fourth overall selection in the 2015 Draft, and he played three seasons for New York before being traded to Dallas in January 2019.

He has averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in his four seasons on the court, covering 243 games (242 starts).

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.