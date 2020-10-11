Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA Finals 2020: Fatigue not a factor for Miami Heat in Game 6, says BJ Armstrong

Watch Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat Game 6 live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Monday morning (12:15am)

By Sky Sports NBA

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 11 October 2020 11:41, UK

Tyler Herro takes on Danny Green in Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Image: Tyler Herro takes on Danny Green in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Fatigue will not be a factor for the youthful Miami Heat in Game 6, says BJ Armstrong.

Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Miami GM6

Monday 12th October 12:15am

Head coach Erik Spoelstra used a seven-man rotation in Miami's 111-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 on Friday night, with Jimmy Butler playing all but 49 seconds of the game.

Starters Jae Crowder, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo - ailing with neck and shoulder issues - all played more than 37 minutes while rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn played 30 minutes off the bench as the Heat reduced the Lakers series lead to 3-2.

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports Day Pass

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports Day Pass

Catch Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a NOW TV Day Pass - one-off payment just £9.99

With a 48-hour turnaround between games and the intensity of the series rising, could fatigue be an issue for the Miami players after their herculean efforts in Game 5?

Three-time NBA champion Armstrong, for one, has no such concerns. Speaking on Sky Sports Arena after the Heat's Game 5 win, he said: "I'm not (worried), just because of the age (of the Heat players). This is a young group, this is a group playing with a sense of desperation.

Trending

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro throws a mid-air pass during Game 4 of the NBA Finals 1:23
BJ Armstrong believes the that Miami won't be too tired from only using seven players during Game 5 and says the Lakers will be concerned over Anthony Davis' health

"We talk about playing while being aware of the moment. These Miami guys can play 48 minutes, 55 minutes, it doesn't matter, this team is ready to play.

"I am so impressed with what the Heat were able to do in Game 5. (Miami) coach Erik Spoelstra, what does he do? He allows his young players, his guards, to readjust and set the screens so their star player, Jimmy Butler, can get to his spot. You saw Butler getting to his spaces of the floor where he is comfortable. Offensively, it worked.

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Armstrong said the biggest concern stemming from Game 5 relates to the Lakers and their All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

"The Lakers are going to be concerned with one thing: what is the health of Anthony Davis? From what I could see, he didn't look healthy at the end of Game 5," he said. "That may be a key issue for the Lakers and their fans."

Jimmy Butler prepares to throw a pass in the MIami Heat&#39;s Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers 1:38
Take a look at the biggest moments from Game 5 of the NBA Finals is super slow motion courtesy of Phantom Cam

The Lakers have officially listed Davis as questionable for Game 6, although the player has said he expects to play.

Armstrong's fellow analyst Mo Mooncey added the manner of Miami's victory in Game 5 should raise some alarms for the heavily-favoured Lakers.

Bam Adebayo encourages team-mate Duncan Robinson during Game 2 1:23
Mo Mooncey says if Duncan Robinson can play similar in Game 6 as he did in Game 5 and Jae Crowder and Bam Adebayo play to their ability, it could be another win for Miami

"Here is where (the outcome of) Game 5 gets a little bit scary for the Lakers fans," he said. "Duncan Robinson really stepped up for Miami, but Jae Crowder only shot 2-of-9 and Bam Adebayo only put up 13 points.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"We know those guys are better than that. If Robinson can repeat his performance, Crowder can step it up and Adebayo can get back to his usual self, then we are in for another treat in Game 6."

Watch Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat Game 6 live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Monday morning (12:15am)

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV