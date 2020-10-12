NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award

LeBron James is used to delivering historic performances on the highest stage. What he did in Game 6 if the NBA Finals, though, puts him in a category all by himself.
James was named Finals MVP after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat with a 106-93 win in Game 6. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP with three different franchises.
- NBA Finals Game 6 report: LeBron James leads Lakers to 17th title
- NBA Finals Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers 106-93 Miami Heat - full box score
James was at his best in the Game 6 clincher, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, He won the Finals MVP by a unanimous 11-0 vote.
His first Finals MVP came as a member of the Miami Heat in the 2012 Finals. He followed that up with another in 2013 and won his third Finals MVP in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the title.
Heading into these Finals, James was tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers) and Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors) as the only players in NBA history to win Finals MVPs with more than one team.
Trending
- Liverpool, Man Utd propose major shake-up to English football
- LeBron leads the way as Lakers clinch 17th title
- Why Southgate prefers Mount over Grealish
- England-Belgium player ratings
- Bottas blow as Hamilton storms clear | Rosberg's verdict
- West Ham agree Benrahma deal & bid for King
- Hamilton opens up on matching Schumacher record
- How Southgate turned it around vs world No1 Belgium
- Leeds in double injury blow to Cooper, Llorente
- African prince plots 'best friend' AJ's demise
In the 2020 Finals, James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
The Lakers' title was their first since 2010, when franchise icon Kobe Bryant collected Finals MVP honours as Los Angeles defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7.
Overall, this is the 17th championship in Lakers history, tying them with the Celtics for most in NBA history.
In NBA history, 12 players have won two or more Finals MVPs in their career. Nine of them have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Multiple Finals MVP winners
- Willis Reed (New York Knicks) - 1970, 1973
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks and Lakers) - 1971, 1985
- Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) - 1980, 1982, 1987
- Larry Bird (Boston Celtics) - 1984, 1986
- Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) - 1991-1993, 1996-1998
- Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets) - 1994, 1995
- Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) - 1998, 2003, 2005
- Shaquille O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers) - 2000, 2001, 2002
- Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Laers) - 2009, 2010
- Kawhi Leonard (Spurs and Raptors) - 2014, 2019
- LeBron James (Heat, Cavaliers, Lakers) - 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020
- Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) - 2017, 2018
John Salley (Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles Lakers) and Robert Horry (Houston, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio) were, until this Game 6, the only players to win championships with three different franchises.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
James and Lakers' team-mate Danny Green (San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors) added their names to that list with this title.
Watch a full replay of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sky Sports Arena on Monday at 1:30pm
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.