LA Clippers officially hire Tyronn Lue as head coach

The LA Clippers have named Tyronn Lue as the team's head coach, it was announced on Tuesday by the team's president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Lue will become the franchise's 26th head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Clippers during the 2019-20 season. Before joining LA, he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18, amassing a 128-83 record, taking the team to three consecutive NBA Finals, and winning the franchise's first NBA title in 2016.

"Ty has been where we want to go. He is a championship head coach with an extraordinary feel for the game and the people who play it," Frank said. "He is one of the great minds in our league, and he is able to impart his vision to others, because he connects with everybody he meets.

"We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates. We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building. As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organisation, and drive us to new heights."

Lue said: "The pieces we need are in place - committed ownership, smart management, and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA's best market," Lue said.

"My familiarity with the organisation, particularly Mr Ballmer and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be. We have work to do to become champions, but we have the motivation, the tools, and the support to get there. I'm excited to get started."

During the 2015-16 season, Lue became the fourth head coach since 1980 to win an NBA championship during his first year, and the 14th person to have won a title as a head coach and as a player. During that same season, Lue was also selected to coach the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Over the next two seasons, he led the Cavaliers to two more Finals appearances, becoming the third head coach in NBA history to lead his team to three straight Finals in his first three seasons.

Lue previously worked on the Clippers staff as an assistant coach from 2013-14. He joined the team after spending two years with the Boston Celtics, as an assistant coach and the director of basketball development.

A native of Mexico, Missouri, Lue played 11 seasons in the NBA, winning two NBA championships in 2000 and 2001 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 554 career games and averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 assists.

Lue attended the University of Nebraska, where he was selected First-Team All-Big 12 in 1998 and had his jersey (#10) retired by the school in 2017.

