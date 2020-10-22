Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis undergoes knee surgery

Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis had an arthroscopic procedure performed on his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.
The surgery, handled by team physician Dr Tony Schena at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, was deemed successful in the removal of "a loose body" in the knee.
Theis, 28, is coming off his best statistical season in his third year in the NBA, as he averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 65 games (64 starts). The German native had only started five games combined over his first two seasons.
After winning three German league titles overseas. Theis signed as an international free agent with the Celtics in July 2017. He has 69 starts in his 194 career games, averaging 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and nearly a block per game.
Theis averaged 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds during 2020 playoffs for the Celtics.
Boston's run ended with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
