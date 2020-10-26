NBA 'targets December 22' for start of 2020-21 season - reports

The NBA's board of governors is considering a December start to the 2020-21 season, according to reports.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the board is targeting December 22 for the opening night of what would be a regular season of around 70 or 72 games. The NBA Finals would return to take place in June as has been the case for many years.

The person, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no plan has been finalised, said the possibility of fans being at games would hinge on how a particular market is faring against the coronavirus at that time.

There are other options, such as waiting until later in the season to begin play with the hope that more arenas would be able to have fans. But starting in December instead of mid-January or later could generate a difference of roughly $500m in revenue, the person said.

Revenue projections for the league this season were missed by about $1.5 billion, the person said. The losses were the result of a combination of factors: the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic; the cancellation of 171 regular-season games; completing the season in a bubble at Walt Disney World without fans; the nearly $200m price tag for operating that bubble; and a year-long rift with the Chinese government that saw NBA games not shown on state television there.

No decisions have been finalised on next season and talks with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters for the coming year. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made.

2:26 BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey hailed the success of the NBA's bubble experiment and praised the leadership of NBA commissioner Adam Silver

The NBPA has not made any final decisions on how it wants to see the league proceed, either. But this plan, starting in December and ending in June, would get the 2021-22 season - virus-permitting - back to normal, with 82-game slates starting in October 2021.

A pre-Christmas start for the upcoming season would mean the offseason for NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers and Eastern Conference champions the Miami Heat would be almost absurdly short, since a December 22 start date would mean teams would likely be starting training camps around the end of November. This season's NBA Finals ended on October 11, so the Heat and Lakers could basically have as little as seven weeks off.

It would also mean that the league, and its broadcast partners, would get to keep Christmas games on the schedule. The league has made Christmas a five-game slate in recent years, primarily because of how many viewers tune in on the holiday.

Typically, a mid-June end to the Finals is followed by about a three-and-a-half-month break before the following training camp. But a June ending of next season would also allow players to compete in next summer's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin in July.

4:38 BJ Armstrong feels the Lakers may run into some problems during the offseason with some players leaving, meaning the Lakers will struggle to win a back to back NBA title

The US has already qualified for those Olympics, as have seven other nations. There are 24 teams left to compete for the final four spots in the men's basketball field for the Tokyo Games, with those qualifiers set to begin in June. If the NBA season goes into July or longer, it would seriously jeopardise plans to have many of the league's players taking part in the Olympics.

Still, any December resumption of play would necessitate a serious time crunch to get rosters settled. The NBA Draft is scheduled for November 18 and it remains unclear when free agency - which typically follows the draft - would take place.

"It would be nice to have all of the numbers and everything in a tiny little binder, you know, but because of the pandemic and the delay in the season, this is where we are now," Miami Heat president Pat Riley said on Friday, speaking at his annual end-of-season availability with reporters. "I think the NBA and the Players Association are going to try to get that together."

There were 171 games cancelled this season by the coronavirus, which caused the league to suspend operations on March 11. The league sent 22 of its 30 teams to a bubble at Walt Disney World in July, with play resuming July 30 and the full 16-team playoffs going on as scheduled, though all without fans present.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.