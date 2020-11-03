NBA commissioner Adam Silver says league is 'running out of time' for December start

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has reportedly told team general managers that the league and players union are "running out of time" if they want to begin the new season in December.

Negotiations remain ongoing between the two sides over proposed schedule formats and dates for the 2020-21 regular season, with ESPN reporting that the NBA held a conference call with league GMs to provide the latest updates.

Sources said Silver and the league office indicated the window to start next season before Christmas - as the owners proposed last month - is closing.

The NBA's current 72-game proposal includes a December 22 tip-off, and the league has previously said it would provide at least eight weeks notice before the launch of a new season, according to a report by The Athletic in mid-October.

Currently the eight-week mark would stretch into late December, past the league's target start date.

ESPN's report said both parties continue to discuss options, although last week NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said that players are mostly against the plan - preferring to begin in January.

Members of the NBA Board of Governors are also mulling the feasibility of a short free agency period following the November 18 draft with training camps starting on December 1.

The league's proposal, in part, is a response to the league's reported $1.5bn financial shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of in-stadium revenue, the costs of staging the NBA restart near Orlando and diminished additional revenue streams.

Regardless of when the season's start date is decided, several other amendments to the current collective bargaining agreement would require adjustment.

ESPN says that the league and players union are already in discussion on many of those.