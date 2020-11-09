Sterling Brown: Milwaukee Bucks guard agrees $750k settlement over 2018 arrest

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has agreed a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee following his lawsuit for unlawful arrest and the use of excessive force after he was shocked with a Taser by police in 2018.

Along with the significant pay-out, the settlement will see Brown receive a public admission of guilt from the Milwaukee Police Department and a vow that changes to standard operating procedures would be made within the department. According to The Athletic, the changes would need to be made within 180 days of the settlement date.

The city of Milwaukee must approve the settlement, which Tearman Spencer, Milwaukee's city attorney, requested approval of in a letter last week.

The Bucks confirmed the agreement in a statement released on Monday, which said: "We are pleased that Sterling's lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there's been an important commitment by the City of Milwaukee and its Police Department to make changes to the MPD's standard operating procedures.

"No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced.

"We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organisations to help make change in our community. And we also commend the city's leadership for its commitment to implement these important changes to better Milwaukee."

In the filing presented to the city's Common Council, Spearman wrote, "Because of the unpredictability of a trial, and the city's risk for exposure to compensatory and punitive damages, as well as additional attorney fees and costs, we recommend the matter is settled for that amount."

Image: Brown (left) joined George Hill to read a statement after the Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in August

Brown, who has played three seasons in the NBA, all with the Bucks, contends in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018.

He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

Brown filed a lawsuit in September 2019 and rejected an offer of $400,000, but no admission of guilt or acceptance of liability for his arrest.

Brown was front and centre when the Bucks decided to walk out of their August 26 game in the NBA bubble to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.