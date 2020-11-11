Houston Rockets concerned over James Harden and Russell Westbrook's commitment to franchise, says report

The Houston Rockets are concerned that All-Stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are no longer committed to remaining with the team, following off-season changes to the front office and coaching staff, according to US reports.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni stepped down, joining Steve Nash's coaching staff with the Brooklyn Nets, and Daryl Morey ended his run overseeing basketball operations with the franchise to take the same job with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Their replacements, head coach Stephen Silas and general manager Rafael Stone, are unproven.

ESPN have reported that Harden and Westbrook took their concerns about the Rockets keeping the window as an NBA title contender open to members of the front office.

Image: Stephen Silas has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rockets

The report said both of the former MVPs signed off on the hiring of Silas, who was a well-respected assistant coach beloved by Dallas Mavericks players during his tenure with the team.

Harden, 31, has been an All-Star each of his eight seasons with the team. He publicly and privately has asked the team to improve his supporting cast each of the past three off-seasons.

Last summer, he was reunited with Westbrook, a teammate in Oklahoma City, when the Rockets unloaded Chris Paul to the Thunder.

The Rockets were eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals for a second successive season, by eventual title-winners, the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2017-18 season, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals.

Image: Westbrook and Harden were only able to take the Rockets to the Western Conference semi-finals last season

Westbrook turns 32 on Thursday. He is owed $131.5m over the next three years. That doesn't include a player option for a fourth year at $46.7m.

Morey's appointment in Philadelphia led to speculation as to whether he would attempt to make a trade that would reunite him with Harden.

The 2020/21 NBA season will begin on December 22 - around two months later than usual due to the previous campaign only finishing in October following delays caused by coronavirus.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.