Jrue Holiday can take pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee Bucks, says BJ Armstrong

Jrue Holiday is the assistance Giannis Antetokounmpo required as the Milwaukee Bucks look to mount an assault on the NBA Championship this coming season, believes former three-time champion BJ Armstrong.

The Bucks recently agreed a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that will see them acquire Holiday in exchange for guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill as well as three future first-round draft picks, with two future draft-pick swaps also included.

A move for Holiday represents the Bucks' effort to support their talisman in view of bettering last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals elimination against the Miami Heat, particularly with Antetokounmpo heading towards free agency in 2021.

The 30-year-old's arrival teases the potential of a formidable trio alongside last season's Defensive Player of the Year Antetokounmpo as well as Khris Middleton.

"They are a legitimate three because Giannis is a fantastic player, and what he does and what he brings he is a problem," said Armstrong on Sky Sports' Heatcheck.

"I think Jrue Holiday and what position they decide to play him at is going to be critical to whether this experiment or trade is going to work. Meaning is he going to play exclusively at the one position? Or is he going to play the two position?

"I think Jrue Holiday, if he plays at the one position and he can provide the stability and all of the things he does on a night-to-night basis I think that is going to serve this team well."

The Bucks had looked set to strengthen further this week by acquiring Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade that would have reportedly sent Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, DJ Wilson and Justin James in the opposite direction.

That deal has since fallen through, however, with the Serbian now heading into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or another sign-and-trade situation.

Holiday was named the 2020 NBA Teammate of the Year after averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in New Orleans.

He lands in Milwaukee having been tipped to play a key role as an experienced leader to the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram under newly-appointed head coach Stan Van Gundy.

"They need leadership at that position, and more importantly if there was a glaring weakness with the Milwaukee Bucks it was to have that second player who could create off the dribble when things kind of bogged down on their offense," added Armstrong.

"I think Jrue Holiday has the size. I think he can take advantage of what he brings in the court, bump guys off and create offense when the offense isn't working so you don't have so much pressure on their premier player, their most dominant player Giannis.

"I think Jrue Holiday can provide this, so I really like the fix that they made with this team by adding Jrue Holiday with Khris Middleton and Giannis."

