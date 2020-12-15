NBA live on Sky Sports: Lakers and Clippers headline opening night ahead of bumper Christmas slate

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers headline opening night as Sky Sports' live coverage of the new NBA season gets underway with a bumper slate of Christmas games.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, missing the injured Klay Thompson but armed with No 2 overall pick James Wiseman, tip things off in the early hours of Wednesday, December 23 against the Brooklyn Nets, who will have both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at their disposal following their respective injury problems.

Reigning champions the Lakers - led by LeBron James and strengthened by the arrival of Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell - then meet Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers in the battle of LA.

Christmas Day sees three pre-midnight tip-offs live on Sky Sports, beginning with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans up against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who enter the new season on the back of reaching the 2019-20 Finals. The Warriors visit reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, before the Boston Celtics host the Nets.

The Lakers will also be in action against MVP favourite Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from 1am in the early hours of Boxing Day morning, followed by the Clippers up against the Denver Nuggets.

Live NBA on Sky Sports in December GM DAY DATE AWAY HOME TIME 1 Wednesday December 23, 2020 Golden State Brooklyn 00:00 2 Wednesday December 23, 2020 LA Clippers LA Lakers 3am 3 Thursday December 24, 2020 Milwaukee Boston 00:30am 4 Thursday December 24, 2020 Dallas Phoenix 3:30am 5 Friday December 25, 2020 New Orleans Miami 5pm 6 Friday December 25, 2020 Golden State Milwaukee 7:30pm 7 Friday December 25, 2020 Brooklyn Boston 10pm 8 Saturday December 26, 2020 Dallas LA Lakers 1am 9 Saturday December 26, 2020 LA Clippers Denver 3:30am 10 Saturday December 26, 2020 Atlanta Memphis 10pm 11 Sunday December 27, 2020 Houston Portland 3am 12 Sunday December 27, 2020 Dallas LA Clippers 8:30pm 13 Thursday December 31, 2020 Portland LA Clippers 3am 14 Thursday December 31, 2020 Chicago Washington 10pm

Moving into 2021, Sky Sports will broadcast 19 games that begin between 6pm and 10pm UK time across January and February.

We are granted an early look at one of the busiest teams of the offseason in the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, January 3 as they take on the stacked Boston Celtics from 8pm. Detroit selected French guard Killian Hayes with the seventh pick at the Draft, along with Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey at 16 and 19, respectively. Former Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant was also among several offseason additions for newly-hired Pistons general manager Troy Weaver.

1:26 Go inside the locker room and watch the Los Angeles Lakers' celebrations after they were crowned NBA champions

The following weekend sees the Nuggets visit the Philadelphia 76ers in an 8pm tip-off on Saturday, January 9. On the back of a demoralising playoff exit during the summer, how will Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers look under new head coach Doc Rivers?

On Sunday, January 10, Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls meet the Clippers from 10pm amid their bid to respond to another disappointing campaign last season, with No 4 overall pick Patrick Williams a player to keep an eye on throughout the season after his ascent up the Draft board.

At half-past midnight on Saturday, January 16, Doncic and Antetokounmpo meet in a mouthwatering clash of two MVP contenders as the Mavericks face the Bucks.

4:04 Relive all the action as the Los Angeles Lakers close out the Miami Heat to become 2020 NBA champions

Saturday, February 6 offers a chance to see a young New York Knicks team containing second-year scorer RJ Barrett and rookie Obi Toppin in action against a Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers side that impressed in the bubble.

The next day turns the focus towards Chris Paul in his first season alongside Devin Booker with the Phoenix Suns when they look to match up against a Celtics outfit boasting the likes of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown.

And on February 21, you can see a repeat of the 2019-20 NBA Finals as the Lakers visit the Heat from 1:30am in the early hours of Sunday morning. There's a lot more where that came from.

Here's a look at all of the live games to look forward to on Sky Sports in 2021...

Live NBA on Sky Sports in 2021 GM DAY DATE AWAY HOME TIME 15 Saturday January 2, 2021 Miami Dallas 00:00 16 Saturday January 2, 2021 Sacramento Houston 10pm 17 Sunday January 3, 2021 Toronto New Orleans 00:30am 18 Sunday January 3, 2021 Boston Detroit 8pm 19 Thursday January 7, 2021 Boston Miami 00:30am 20 Friday January 8, 2021 Philadelphia Brooklyn 00:30am 21 Saturday January 9, 2021 Utah Milwaukee 1am 22 Saturday January 9, 2021 Denver Philadelphia 8pm 23 Sunday January 10, 2021 Miami Washington 00:00 24 Sunday January 10, 2021 Chicago LA Clippers 9pm 25 Monday January 11, 2021 LA Lakers Houston 00:00 26 Thursday January 14, 2021 New Orleans LA Clippers 3am 26 Friday January 15, 2021 Miami Philadelphia 00:30am 27 Saturday January 16, 2021 Dallas Milwaukee 00:30am 28 Saturday January 16, 2021 Houston San Antonio 10pm 29 Sunday January 17, 2021 Detroit Miami 1am 30 Sunday January 17, 2021 Chicago Dallas 8pm 31 Monday January 18, 2021 Phoenix Memphis 10pm 32 Tuesday January 19, 2021 Milwaukee Brooklyn 00:30am 33 Tuesday January 19, 2021 Golden State LA Lakers 3am 34 Thursday January 21, 2021 Miami Toronto 00:30am 35 Friday January 22, 2021 LA Lakers Milwaukee 00:00 36 Saturday January 23, 2021 Boston Philadelphia 00:30am 37 Saturday January 23, 2021 Golden State Utah 10pm 38 Sunday January 24, 2021 Miami Brooklyn 00:30am 39 Sunday January 24, 2021 Toronto Indiana 8:30pm 40 Thursday January 28, 2021 LA Lakers Philadelphia 00:30am 41 Friday January 29, 2021 LA Clippers Miami 00:00 42 Saturday January 30, 2021 Milwaukee New Orleans 00:30am 43 Saturday January 30, 2021 Portland Chicago 10pm 44 Sunday January 31, 2021 LA Lakers Boston 1:30am 45 Sunday January 31, 2021 Utah Denver 8:30pm 46 Thursday February 4, 2021 Indiana Milwaukee 00:00 47 Friday February 5, 2021 Golden State Dallas 00:30am 48 Saturday February 6, 2021 Boston LA Clippers 3am 49 Saturday February 6, 2021 Portland New York 6pm 50 Saturday February 6, 2021 Denver Sacramento 10pm 51 Sunday February 7, 2021 Boston Phoenix 7pm 52 Thursday February 11, 2021 Milwaukee Phoenix 3am 53 Friday February 12, 2021 Philadelphia Portland 3am 54 Saturday February 13, 2021 New Orleans Dallas 00:30am 55 Saturday February 13, 2021 Philadelphia Phoenix 10pm 56 Sunday February 14, 2021 Brooklyn Golden State 1:30am 57 Sunday February 14, 2021 Portland Dallas 8:30pm 58 Monday February 15, 2021 LA Lakers Denver 00:30am 59 Thursday February 18, 2021 Houston Philadelphia 00:30am 60 Friday February 19, 2021 Brooklyn LA Lakers 3am 61 Saturday February 20, 2021 Dallas Houston 2:30am 62 Saturday February 20, 2021 San Antonio New York 10pm 63 Sunday February 21, 2021 Miami LA Lakers 1:30am 64 Sunday February 21, 2021 Boston New Orleans 8:30pm 65 Thursday February 25, 2021 LA Lakers Utah 3am 66 Friday February 26, 2021 New Orleans Milwaukee 2:30am 67 Saturday February 27, 2021 Portland LA Lakers 3am 68 Saturday February 27, 2021 Cleveland Philadelphia 8pm 69 Sunday February 28, 2021 Dallas Brooklyn 1:30am 70 Sunday February 28, 2021 LA Clippers Milwaukee 8:30pm 71 Monday March 1 , 2021 Golden State LA Lakers 1am 72 Thursday March 4, 2021 Brooklyn Houston 00:30am 73 Friday March 5, 2021 Toronto Boston 00:00am

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.