NBA preseason: James Harden features for Houston Rockets amid trade rumours

James Harden made his first preseason appearance for the Houston Rockets as he continues to be linked to a trade, while Steph Curry top-scored for the Golden State Warriors in their defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas revealed he had a 'good conversation' with Harden on Monday as he returned for his first practice of the season, although insisted the pair had not discussed the recent trade rumours.

The eight-time All-Star is said to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat as potential destinations. He missed Houston's opening two preseason games due to COVID-19 protocols after returning late to training camp, resulting in him needing to test negative on six straight days before being cleared to practice.

Harden makes preseason debut

John Wall putting that work in!



🏀 15PTS pic.twitter.com/5ZVjmLNPvj — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 16, 2020

Harden's first game back ended with a 112-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs as new arrival John Wall, acquired from the Washington Wizards via a trade for Russell Westbrook, and Ben McLemore put up 15 points apiece. In 21 minutes of action, Harden provided 12 points, three rebounds and four assists.

"He was good," said Rockets coach Silas. "I mean, he's obviously a great player and can do so many things on the floor, on and off the ball. Defensively, he has great hands and makes plays and is smart. So to have him out there was great."

"At the end of the day, he's going to do what's best for him and the organisation is going to do what's best for them also," added Wall. "The most important thing is when we step on that floor, we step into practice, we're focusing ourselves on basketball.

"I don't try to ask him about that because that's his personal business. All I worry about is what we can do to make this Rockets team the best that we can be while everybody is here and move forward with that."

Kings beat Warriors

His shoe wanted no parts of Swipa 😂 👟 pic.twitter.com/mtPbG1Rmf4 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 16, 2020

Steph Curry scored a game-high 29 points as the Warriors were beaten 114-113 by the Sacramento Kings, for whom Kyle Guy led the way with 20 points followed by Buddy Hield's 18 and De'Aaron Fox's 17.

Marquese Chriss meanwhile had 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Warriors, who will soon by boosted by the availability of Draymond Green and No 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman after the pair took part in their first practice of the season on Monday following COVID protocols.

"I just had so much energy," said Wiseman after practice. "Because I just couldn't wait to play. I was just out there talking, giving my full energy to my team, it was crazy, though. The first practice was really crazy, but I learned a lot from my vets."

Sixers off the mark

Doc Rivers' Philadelphia 76ers got their preseason started with a 108-99 win over the Boston Celtics, Shake Milton leading the team with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Joel Embiid contributed 18 points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes and Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

On a quiet day for the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Jeff Teague top-scored for the Celtics with 18 points followed by 16 from Payton Pritchard.

Coach Rivers described Embiid's cameo as "phenomenal" after the game.

"For Joel, we ran our stuff but we didn't run his stuff, and he still had 18," he continued. "And that's one of the things that I was telling him. We can run continuity offense and not even run any plays for you, but you're still going to end up with the ball because you're the best player. And you'll see that happen, and that did happen tonight. I thought that was a great thing for Joel to see."

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.