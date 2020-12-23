Paul George stars as Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night

Paul George led the way as the Los Angeles Clippers handed the Los Angeles Lakers a defeat on the opening night of their NBA Championship defence, while the Brooklyn Nets' star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant impressed in a convincing win over the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Clippers 116-109 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers unveiled their NBA Championship rings prior to the game, including a tribute to Kobe Bryant, following their series win over the Miami Heat earlier this year.

George replied to his own contrasting fortunes in the bubble with a game-high 33 points on the night, 26 of which arrived in the second half, as he finished 13 of 18 from the floor and five of eight from beyond the arc, as well as registering six rebounds and three assists.

Kawhi Leonard was close behind with 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 15, Ivica Zubac and Lou Williams 11 apiece and Patrick Beverley 10.

LeBron James had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds and Anthony Davis added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers. Former Clipper Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder amassed 14 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and eight assists and Kyle Kuzma scored 15 points.

The Lakers failed to lead once in the game, with the Clippers responding to Markieff Morris' two three throws to make it 96-90 early in the fourth quarter by producing a 13-4 run to bury any hopes for their city rivals.

George had scored 10 straight points in a 14-3 run for an 89-78 lead heading into the final quarter, after the Clippers had led by as many as 22 points with a quick start in the opening 12 minutes.

An 11-2 run by the Lakers reduced the deficit to 41-30 after a three-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope midway through the second quarter, before a James dunk followed by a three-pointer helped the champions close within two points late in the first half.

Golden State Warriors 99-125 Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving posted a game-high 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets swept aside the Golden State Warriors with a 125-99 victory in the new NBA season's opening game.

He finished 10 of 16 from the field and four for seven on three-pointers as well as providing four assists and four rebounds in his first regular season outing since February 1.

Kevin Durant went seven of 16 shooting and drained all seven of his free throws on his way towards 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in his competitive debut for the Nets having sat out last season due to an Achilles injury suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with Golden State against the Toronto Raptors.

Caris LeVert made an impact off the bench with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Steve Nash's side led by as many as 38 points in the game.

Warriors talisman Stephen Curry, who was limited in 2019-20 due to a broken left hand, delivered a 20-point, 10-assist double-double, finishing seven of 21 from the field and two of 10 from deep.

Rookie James Wiseman had 19 points and six rebounds on debut and Andrew Wiggins 13 points, two rebounds and one assist as Golden State fared without Draymond Green, who is nursing a right foot strain.

The Nets led 40-25 after the first quarter thanks to 17 quickfire points from Irving, before entering half-time up 63-45 and then racing clear with a 99-71 advantage heading into the fourth.

