Houston Rockets: Four players to miss two NBA games through seven-day coronavirus quarantine

The Houston Rockets will be without four players for their first two games of the NBA season after they were ordered to quarantine for seven days as part of the league’s coronavirus safety protocols.

Guards John Wall, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones and center DeMarcus Cousins will miss contests at the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and at the Denver Nuggets on Monday, according to The Athletic.

The quarter are expected to return for selection when the Rockets host Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The Rockets' scheduled season opener against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was postponed because the team did not have the league-required minimum of eight players available due to positive tests and contact tracing.

Reserve wing Ben McLemore and rookie forward Kenyon Martin Jr are sidelined indefinitely after testing positive for coronavirus this week.

Star guard James Harden is expected to start against the Trail Blazers, after the NBA fined him $50,000 on Wednesday for violating the league's health and safety protocols after he attended a private indoor party two days earlier.