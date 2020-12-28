Paul George 'takes responsibility' for Los Angeles Clippers' 51-point loss to Dallas Mavericks

Paul George shouldered the blame as the Los Angeles Clippers were on the wrong side of history in Sunday night's annihilation at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers fell to a 124-73 defeat having found themselves trailing by 77-27 after two quarters, which represented the largest half-time deficit in the NBA's shot-clock era since 1954-55.

Talisman Kawhi Leonard sat out the game having required eight stitches to a mouth gash suffered while colliding with the elbow of teammate Serge Ibaka during their Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

"It's not that big of a deal," George told reports post-game. "Yeah we got our butts kicked today but it's one game. I think we'll just take what we need to take away from the game and go to the next one.

"We wasn't ready today, we wasn't prepared. Not from the plan, but just from us being ready to go and that's on me. We'll be ready for the next one. It's one game.

"I take full responsibility. You know, it's a tough game coming [after] Christmas. I enjoyed my Christmas Day yesterday. Today just popped up on me a little too fast. I'll take full ownership for that, coming out and being prepared to play today. Be a different situation come next game, and we will be ready."

1:49 Check out the top 10 plays from Sunday night's NBA action

George finished the game with 15 points, two rebounds and four assists having gone four of 13 from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts.

Luke Kennard, Leonard's replacement in the starting lineup, meanwhile had just seven points, two rebounds and one assist, shooting three of 11 from the field and one of six from beyond the arc.

In contrast, Doncic teased a triple-double with 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, going eight of 18 from the field and miscuing on all five of his efforts from deep. He did, however, nail eight of his nine free throw attempts.

"I think we showed who we are," said the MVP favourite after the game. "People judge us like the first two games of the season. You know, it's a long season, but we've got to keep going like that. You know, we had to play defense. And that's our strategy from now on."

0:16 This play from Damion Lee was the pick of the best moments from the Warriors' win against the Bulls

Support around Doncic always promised to be key heading into the new campaign, particularly given the injury history of Kristaps Porzingis and the departure of Seth Curry.

Sunday saw Dallas benefit from the contributions of offseason addition Josh Richardson, who had his best game yet for the team with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists after going eight of 13 from the field and four of eight from long range.

"This was obviously our best effort and our best performance of all the games, preseason and regular season, you know, we had some uneven effort in the first couple of games," said Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle. "Guys were aware of it.

0:12 Terry Rozier smashed in this dunk as the Hornets beat the Nets by two points

"They knew the calibre of opponent today and they just decided that they were going to be the hardest playing team in the gym. And, you know, it was a great process. And obviously, the result took care of itself.

"Today are our guys didn't allow each other to let down, and that's how it's going to have to be. Yes, it's a very unusual year. There's no crowds in the buildings. And so a lot of the impetus and the desire, it's got to come from within the teams and I'll give our guys credit."

The Mavs are next in action against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, while the Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers on the same day.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.