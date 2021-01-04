NBA: Steph Curry aware of numbers he was hitting in Warriors win over Blazers

Steph Curry was aware of the numbers he was hitting as he bombed in a crazy career-high 62 points in a 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 62 points were not only an NBA season-high and eight points more than Curry had ever scored before, but they were the most by a Warrior since Rick Barry went for 64 points in 1974.

Curry finished 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter.

A history of celebrating 60-point performances on #WarriorsGround with a 'lil cooldown ❄️ pic.twitter.com/vPAsIXgKuW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break, then doubled his total exactly with his teammates telling him his count at every chance.

1:58 Curry erupted for a career-high 62 points

The 32-year-old also topped 50 points for the seventh time in his career, shooting 18-for-31 overall, 8-for-16 on 3-pointers and 18-for-19 at the line.

The eight 3-pointers vaulted Curry, who began the season 4-for-20 in his first two games, into third place among the NBA's leaders in threes this year with 26, trailing Paul George (30) and CJ McCollum (28).

"It's just a privilege to coach him. It really is."

"Of course (I'm aware of the numbers)," said Curry. "But you just try and continue to stay humble and stay in the moment, that's the best way to approach it. It doesn't help when your teammates are yelling at you every dead ball 'how many point you got? But other than that it's just don't do anything differently. Keep being aggressive, decisive and good things will happen."

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

Curry said it was important in continuing that winning feeling as they prepare to face rivals Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

"I think we, as crazy as it sounds after the game, all we really want to do is win the first quarter and take it from there," he said.

"Obviously, that's what we did and continued the momentum. We got a winning spirit, we just got to figure out how to do it consistently and against the good teams in the league, it's going to test us.

"I'm very confident in who I am, as a person, as a basketball player. There's not going to be anything you can say about me or to me that's going to affect that. At the end of the day, that's how I got here. I got a lot of people in my circle that understand what makes me tick and how much I enjoy this game and all the different challenges that you get to experience having been around 12 years plus.

"It's going to be that kind of narrative from here on out and I love it. I love everything about what this game offers and the competitiveness and the fire. I never run from it. So I'm just excited to just be in that atmosphere where I get to play at the highest level and enjoy what I do."

2:24 Highlights of the Blazers clash against the Warriors

"Just a brilliant performance," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. "We've seen Steph do so many things. It's just a privilege to coach him. It really is. Not just because of his talent, but because of the way he carries himself and the way he leads. We are incredibly blessed as an organisation to have Steph leading the way."

