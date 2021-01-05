Derrick White out indefinitely with toe fracture

Derrick White has been sidelined indefinitely with a toe fracture, the San Antonio Spurs said.

The Spurs' backcourt depth will take a hit with the loss of White, who suffered a second-toe fracture in his left foot.

The team's statement said the injury is new and separate from his left foot surgery in August.

White, who entered his fourth season with San Antonio this year, signed a contract extension on December 21 for a reported four years and $73m.

Last season, he was the only player in the NBA last season to average at least 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in less than 25.0 minutes played.

Overall, he averaged a career-high 11.3 points on 45.8 per cent shooting last season, including 36.6 per cent from 3-point range.

The 26-year-old's only appearance this season was New Year's Day against the Lakers, where he scored nine points in 23 minutes of play.

Dinwiddie undergoes successful surgery

Image: Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to make a full recovery from anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has come through successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee.

The procedure was performed by Dr Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Dinwiddie will begin rehabilitation next week and is expected to make a full recovery.

In three games this season, the 27-year-old has averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.4 minutes per game.

Through seven NBA seasons, he has registered averages of 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest.

