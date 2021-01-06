Brooklyn Nets too strong for Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers win again

Kyrie Irving starred for Brooklyn as they hammered the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, while the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a fourth straight win and Chicago stunned Portland.

Tuesday night's NBA results Utah Jazz 96-130 Brooklyn Nets Los Angeles Lakers 94-92 Memphis Grizzles Minnesota Timberwolves 116-123 Denver Nuggets San Antonio Spurs 116-113 Los Angeles Clippers Chicago Bulls 111-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz 96-130 Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in three quarters as the Brooklyn Nets started fast and cruised to a wire-to-wire 130-96 victory over the Utah Jazz despite the absence of Kevin Durant who will be out for at least a week due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Durant tested positive for coronavirus during the NBA's pause last spring but was ruled out this week after being around someone who tested positive.

Irving made his first nine shots, shot 12 of 19 overall, and made five three-pointers as the Nets shot 55.9 per cent and for good measure he added six rebounds, five assists and three steals while playing with four new starters - Taurean Prince, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Jarrett Allen.

Allen, on his first start of the season, finished with season highs of 19 points and 18 rebounds, while reserve Caris LeVert added 24 for the Nets, who led by as many as 26 in the first half on their way to a dominant victory which leaves them with a 4-4 record to start the season

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for Utah (4-3), who shot 38.8 per cent after scoring a season-high 130 points Sunday in San Antonio.

Jordan Clarkson added 12 while Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, besides Mitchell and Gobert, the rest of Utah's starters combined for 22 points while shooting 9 of 24 from the floor.

Los Angeles Lakers 94-92 Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight game, improved to 6-2 for the season and remain unbeaten on the road.

A three-point play at the start of the fourth quarter gave Memphis a 71-67 lead, but both teams continued to trade leads until Davis' 3-pointer moved the Lakers ahead for good 80-79 with 4:22 remaining

Davis' slam off a bounce pass from James had given the Lakers an 86-81 lead with 1:35 left, before James hit a turnaround jumper to keep the lead at five with just over a minute remaining.

James then blocked Brandon Clarke's shot in the key with 49.4 seconds to go as the Lakers closed out the win.

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Gorgui Dieng and Dillon Brooks also scored 13 points for Memphis (2-5) who stay bottom of the Western Conference.

Chicago Bulls 111-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Coby White led seven players in double figures with 21 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls, despite using just nine players rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108.

The result snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry for the Bulls (4-4) as they moved to .500 for the season and left the Blazers (3-5) with just one win from their last four games.

Wendell Carter Jr. broke a late tie with two free throws, Otto Porter Jr. nailed a midrange jumper and White connected from just inside the arc in a six-point Bulls flurry that produced a 106-100 lead with 2:08 to play, and the visitors held on from there to record their first win over the Trail Blazers since November 2016.

Damian Lillard's two free throws with 30.8 seconds to play kept the Trail Blazers in the game at 106-105, before Pacific Northwest product Zach LaVine capped a 18-point performance with a back-breaking three-pointer with 10.8 seconds to go.

In their first home game after a 2-2 trip, the Trail Blazers had one more chance to tie, but Carmelo Anthony misfired on a three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.

Playing without Lauri Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono and Chandler Hutchison, all out for COVID reasons, the Bulls fell behind by 20 points in the first half and didn't overtake the Trail Blazers until Garrett Temple nailed a 3-pointer for a 96-94 lead with 6:36 to play.

There were four more lead changes after that. Porter (game-high 13 rebounds) and White (10 boards) completed double-doubles for the Bulls, while LaVine shared game-high assist honors with Portland's Lillard with nine.

CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 26 points and Lillard had 24, Jusuf Nurkic finished with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Robert Covington totaled 14 points, Gary Trent Jr. 13 and Anthony 12.

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-123 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Will Barton scored 20 points as the host Denver Nuggets (3-4) beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-5).

Jokic led an all-round team effort which also featured JaMychal Green with 17 point offs the bench and Jamal Murray (15), Facundo Campazzo (11), Gary Harris (10) and Paul Millsap (10) all reaching double figures as the Nuggets beat Minnesota for the 10th straight time.

D'Angelo Russell had 33 points and 11 assists, Juancho Hernangomez had 21 of his 25 points in the first half and Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards scored 15 each for the Timberwolves who have now lost five straight games.

Denver trailed 100-93 early in the fourth quarter but used a big run to take control. Jokic hit two baskets, Monte Morris tied it with a three-pointer and Jokic gave the Nuggets the lead with a short jumper.

Campazzo's three-point play and a free throw and a dunk by Barton finished 15 straight points to give Denver a 108-100 lead.

Minnesota, who led by three at half-time, had a chance to get within two after Russell hit a jumper but he and Beasley missed long three-pointers and Denver scored eight straight points to go ahead by 11 with 1:23 left.

San Antonio Spurs 116-113 Los Angeles Clippers

Patty Mills scored 27 points off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers (5-3).

Mills hit 8-of-12 three-pointers for the Spurs who had Dejounte Murray with 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge, who returned from a three-game absence after a knee injury, with 14 points and six rebounds..

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, who played without Paul George (ankle). Nicolas Batum contributed 21 points and Patrick Beverley scored 20 points, making six three-pointers while Lou Williams chipped in 15.

A layup by Beverley and two free throws by Batum allowed the Clippers to close within 115-113 with 47.4 seconds remaining.

However after Clippers guard Luke Kennard missed a three-pointer, Mills made one of two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to cap the scoring and seal the win - although there was enough time for a Leonard misfire on a three-pointer before the final horn.

Los Angeles opened the third on a 21-8 run after Beverley's three-pointer to slice the margin to 71-65 with 6:57 left in the quarter. After the Spurs increased the deficit to double digits again about a minute later, the Clippers rallied and pulled within 85-84 heading into the final quarter.

The Clippers outscored the Spurs 40-22 in the third as they rallied from a 63-44 half-time deficit following a blistering 28-3 surge from San Antonio who connected on 11 of 21 first-half three-point attempts to 3 of 17 for the Clippers.

Overall, the Spurs hit 20 of 40 3-pointers (50 percent) compared to 15 of 35 (42.9 percent) for the hosts as they won for the third time this season and inflicted just the third loss on the Clippers.

