Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz out for season with torn ACL suffered against Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday night's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fultz was taken off in a wheelchair in the first quarter having gone down in visible pain after landing awkwardly on his left leg while driving to the basket.

It comes as a cruel setback for the No 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, who was in the middle of a career-best start to the season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists across the opening seven games.

"It's a huge blow for us," said Magic center Nikola Vucevic postgame. "Unfortunately for [Fultz] this is really sad, because for two years he had the injury with his shoulder, then last year he finally got to play and this year it was supposed to be a big year for him.

"He was ready and he started the season out awesome. This really sucks for a guy like him who has worked his way back. It's hard to see, and you feel for the guy.''

Fultz, who signed a three-year $50m extension in December, had been primed for a career year after struggling to make his mark upon being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers due to a persistent shoulder problem that impacted his shooting.

After losing his starting spot to Jimmy Butler in the 2018-19 campaign, Fultz underwent further evaluation on his shoulder until he was eventually diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve ailment that affects the nerves between the neck and shoulder.

He was later traded to the Magic in February 2019 before missing the remainder of the season, finally making his Orlando bow in October the same year.

"If anybody can handle it, it's 'Kelle," said Terrence Ross, who scored 20 points off the bench against the Cavs. "He got the heart of a lion. He's super talented. He's always positive. I know he will be able to handle this, and we all got his back and will be here for him.

"You hate to see this, especially for a guy who had already fought through so much and came back and was balling. Now this. It is one of those things that will make him stronger, and he will come back from this. I have no doubt."

Fultz gave his reaction to the setback on social media after the game, insisting he would come back from the injury stronger.

"God has a plan for me and I know that this adversity will only make me stronger in the end," he wrote on Twitter.

"I believe in my brothers on this team and we have so much more to prove. To all the fans. keep riding with us. I'm going to approach this recovery with all my heart and be the best teammate I can be to this organisation. Faithful to the grind."

Orlando had already been without forward Jonathan Isaac for the season after he tore his ACL against the Sacramento Kings back in August.

