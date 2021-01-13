Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Listen to the latest episode of the Heatcheck podcast on Spotify

You can also watch the latest Sky Sports Heatcheck episode on the Sky Sports YouTube channel

Wednesday 13 January 2021 12:02, UK

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to discuss Nikola Jokic MVP talk, Gordon Hayward's start to life in Charlotte, the Boston Celtics' star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and this week's Primetime action.

Firstly, the team take a look at how the NBA have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic early on this season following positive tests and subsequent postponements over the last two weeks.

It's then on to Hot Or Not, starting with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and the MVP buzz surrounding the Serbian playmaker amid his glittering start to the campaign. While Jaydee believes he is a contender, BJ, Ovie and Mo aren't so sure.

Boston Celtics&#39; Jayson Tatum celebrates with Jaylen Brown after making the go-ahead basket with less than a second on the clock during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks 5:08
Mo Mooncey believes that Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a top three duo in the NBA

The question is then posed as to whether Gordon Hayward was worth the mammoth contract he signed with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, before this week's 'viewer take' sees Boston Celtics fan Mo given the chance to pitch his argument for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being a top three duo in the NBA. Things get interesting...

In Off The Court we continue with our new OG Series with analysis of Julius Erving and how Dr J made his name in the NBA.

Trending

Los Angeles Lakers&#39; LeBron James sits with three minutes left in an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) 2:37
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James discusses the new COVID-19 measures introduced and the potential of another bubble in the NBA

The guys preview this weekend's Primetime action as the Houston Rockets and wantaway All-Star James Harden visit the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, before the Chicago Bulls' clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

There's a quick look at the Sky Sports Heatcheck Fantasy League followed by more on the top-three duo debate between Mo and Ovie.

Also See:

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Transfer Centre