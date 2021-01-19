James Harden discusses partnership with Kevin Durant after pair lead Brooklyn Nets past Milwaukee Bucks

There was a renewed energy to James Harden on Monday night as he hailed team-mate and close friend Kevin Durant as one of the NBA's best ever after the pair inspired the Brooklyn Nets to victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In just his second outing since being traded from the Houston Rockets, Harden posted a tied-game-high 34 points along with 12 assists and six rebounds, following up his 32-point, 12-rebound, 14-assist triple-double on debut against the Orlando Magic.

Durant meanwhile supplied 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists, drilling a clutch three-pointer to win it for Brooklyn with 36.8 seconds remaining.

The pair's on-court reunion comes after their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder between 2009 and 2012, with Harden admitting both have come a long way in regards to their approach to the game.

"We were young in Oklahoma City, we are grown men now," he said postgame. "We know what we want, we really know the game of basketball now. We are not those young guys that run around and want to just shoot and dunk all day, we know the games, we know spots, we are more advanced.

"For me as I sit back I know what type of player Kevin Durant is. He is one of the best players to ever touch the basketball. It's God-given, seven-foot and can do everything.

"For me it's not trying to compete with that, it's allowing Kevin to be the best Kevin he can be and I am going to make sure I can make him better and then make my team-mates better because at the end of the day that's all that matters."

Harden had an important hand in his team-mate's late clincher, producing excellent hustle to collect an offensive rebound from his own missed three-pointer before handing it off to Durant.

"That's who I am," he said. "The good thing about me is I'm not a one-dimensional player, I can impact the game in many many ways so I just tried to go get the ball and KD is at the top wide open and he did what he does best."

While much of the attention has surrounded Harden, Durant and the soon-to-return Kyrie Irving since the former's arrival, the Nets were boosted by production from their role players as Joe Harris put up 20 points, Jeff Green 14 and DeAndre Jordan 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Contributions outside of the 'Big Three' promise to be vital after the Nets gutted their depth by parting ways with Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs in order to acquire Harden.

"They play at a high level and we give them confidence to be the best player they can in their role," continued Harden. "They listen and go out and do it. Since I've been here both nights it's been unbelievable.

"I think throughout the course of the year we want to put confidence in our players from top to bottom, because at any human moment somebody can step up and make big plays, not even for the regular season but for the postseason.

"All our shooters, we give them confidence, when we dish the ball out to them just be ready to shoot, I don't care how many you miss or how many you make."

In overcoming Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo (34 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists), Steve Nash's side provided an early answer to doubts over their ability to thwart the big teams in the Eastern Conference.

Harden pointed to turnovers as a key area to address, starting on Tuesday in what will mark his very first practice session since landing in Brooklyn.

"First game we had over 15 turnovers, tonight we had 17 and I had six of them," he said. "Some of them careless, some of them not knowing where guys need to be. I can control that because the ball is in my hands.

"Then defensively, just knowing what we are doing. Once we get defensive stops and get into transition it's going to be pretty tough to beat us.

"I'm excited for practice honestly. I'm excited to learn and keep this thing going, every day is going to be a challenge but if we're locked in and on the same page good things will happen for us."

