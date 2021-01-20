Listen to the latest episode of the Heatcheck podcast on Spotify

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to discuss Kyrie Irving's high-profile absence, Brooklyn Nets expectations following the arrival of James Harden and the Phoenix Suns' bright future.

Where else to start than with that man Kyrie? The guys discuss the Brooklyn star's seven-game absence and criticism of Irving after he was spotted attending a birthday celebration without a mask.

Kevin Porter Jr's situation in Cleveland then moves into focus amid reports the Cavaliers plan to trade or waive the 2019 first-round pick after he was supposedly involved in a screaming match with team officials when his locker was moved upon the arrival of Taurean Prince from the Nets.

We return to Brooklyn for Hot Or Not as the team discuss whether the Nets face a 'Championship-or-bust' situation having re-shaped their roster in order to secure the services of Harden. With three top 10 players, Ovie says it has to be!

3:55 BJ Armstrong says there's an unwritten rule in the NBA. It doesn't matter who has the best matchup when you need a clutch point; you have to pass to your best player, which is something Steve Nash might find hard at the Nets.

Elsewhere in the West, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue to keep things interesting. BJ deems them far from pushovers after coming from 10 points down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, and believes rookie James Wiseman could be the key to their progress, but isn't sold on their postseason chances just yet.

In our viewer's pick, one Boston Celtics fan claims Miami have no chance of making it past the first round of the playoffs, which gets a frost reception as Mo and BJ take into account the absence of Jimmy Butler and the impact of the shortest offseason in NBA history.

1:55 Mo Mooncey believes Miami Heat haven't really got going this year due to the short offseason and feels they could possibly even make the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

In Off The Court we take a look at a new era for Phoenix as they look to end a 10-year playoff drought, with Suns fan Ovie optimistic about the future of the organisation behind Devin Booker.

Finally the guys preview this weekend's Primetime games (barring any late postponements) as the Warriors visit the red-hot Utah Jazz from 10pm Saturday, before the Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors from 8.30pm in Watchalong on Sky Sports YouTube.

