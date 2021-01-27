Listen to the latest episode of the Heatcheck podcast on Spotify

A year on from the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, host Jaydee Dyer is joined by Chicago Bulls legend BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to discuss the legacy of the sporting icon.

The team open the show by reflecting on the career of the NBA legend before sharing their favourite Kobe moments, explaining the Mamba Mentality and discussing his impact on Los Angeles.

Max Whittle also takes an in-depth look into Kobe's childhood in Italy in an interview with Bryant's team-mate and friend Davide Giudici.

2:59 BJ Armstrong talks of the admiration he has for Kobe Bryant and says he left the game better than he found it

Hot Or Not sees Kawhi Leonard move into focus as the guys ask whether he is quietly dominating, or if the Los Angeles Clippers are simply living up to what is expected of them?

Then comes a look at Britain's OG Anunoby and his all-defensive team of the year credentials amid a career start to the season, before this week's viewer's take proposes a bold statement - ' The current New York Knicks team is the best since 1993!'. The guys aren't so sure.

2:34 Ovie Soko believes the New York Knicks have found an identity and BJ Armstrong feels that Mitchell Robinson will one day become the defensive player of the year

In the Primetime Preview we look ahead to a clash between two famous foes as the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Lakers live on Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

BJ then predicts an opportunity for the Knicks to topple the short-handed Clippers in Sunday's 6pm tip-off, before the guys get ready for their Sunday night Watchalong as the red-hot Utah Jazz visit the Denver Nuggets.

