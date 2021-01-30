James Harden's triple-double leads Brooklyn Nets to win; Trae Young's 41 carries Atlanta Hawks past Washington Wizards

James Harden landed his third triple-double in eight games since being traded from Houston to lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder while the New Orleans Pelicans hit 21 3-pointers and Trae Young's 41 points helped the Atlanta Hawks stall a Washington Wizards rally.

Harden bagged 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to help visiting Brooklyn to a 147-125 win over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

The Nets' 76 first-half points were their second-highest-scoring first half since moving to Brooklyn nine seasons ago, behind only 81 against Philadelphia in April 2017.

Kyrie Irving also scored 25 points as Brooklyn had nine players in double figures, including rookie Theo Maledon, who had 24 points, going 8 of 9 from the field and hitting a season-high six 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 24 points.

Friday night's NBA results Indiana Pacers 105-108 Charlotte Hornets Atlanta Hawks 116-100 Washington Wizards Milwaukee Bucks 126-131 New Orleans Pelicans Cleveland Cavaliers 81-102 New York Knicks Sacramento Kings 126-124 Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers 118-94 Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets 147-125 Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers 116-90 Orlando Magic Denver Nuggets 109-119 San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks 101-120 Utah Jazz

Atlanta Hawks 116-100 Washington Wizards

Trae Young stalled a Washington rally with his fourth 3-pointer of the game and added a fifth shortly thereafter, helping visiting Atlanta hold on for a fifth win in their past seven games.

Young went for 41 points in a head-to-head with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal, who finished with 26 points, propelling the Hawks to a fifth win in their last seven games.

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points for the Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers 118-94 Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift Philadelphia past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Embiid was 16 of 18 from the free-throw line and posted his fifth game this season of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers, who continue to hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Malik Beasley led the struggling Timberwolves with 22 points while Anthony Edwards added 15. D'Angelo Russell returned from a bruised quad to contribute 14.

Los Angeles Clippers 116-90 Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returned after missing the past two games and combined for 50 points to lead Los Angeles Clippers to a win at Orlando.

George scored 26 points and nine rebounds and Leonard finished with 24 points after both missed the first two games of the six-game road trip because of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr. added 13 points each for the Clippers, who have won 14 straight against the Magic, the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against an opponent.

Orlando was led by Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic, who scored 24 and 10 points, respectively.

Dallas Mavericks 101-120 Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 32 points with seven 3-pointers to lift the short-handed Jazz to their 11th straight victory with a blowout win over the Dallas in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles became the franchise's all-time leading 3-point scorer on a night when Utah hit 20 3-pointers for their ninth consecutive game with 15 or more from beyond the arc.

Ingles, who finished with 10 points, surpassed Hall of Famer John Stockton for his Jazz record 846th 3-pointer in his 493rd game. Stockton made 845 3-pointers in 1,504 games.

Luka Doncic amassed 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but Dallas fell for the fourth time in a row for the first time in two seasons.

The @utahjazz win their 11th straight game to headline Friday night’s action! pic.twitter.com/NUL9VpxxZO — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2021

Denver Nuggets 109-119 San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and distributed 10 assists and San Antonio made all the key plays to defeat visiting Denver.

Dejounte Murray added 26 points for the Spurs, with Keldon Johnson hitting for 19 and Patty Mills 17.

Nikola Jokic has recorded 19 straight double-doubles to start the season. Since 1976, Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo (19-straight, 2019-20) are tied with the 2nd most double-doubles to start a season, trailing only Bill Walton (34 straight, 1976-77). pic.twitter.com/d8pfJCqXfr — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 30, 2021

Nikola Jokic racked up 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. It was the 19th consecutive double-double for Jokic.

Milwaukee Bucks 126-131 New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball scored 27 points and Eric Bledsoe added 25 as the New Orleans Pelicans held on to win their second consecutive game after losing eight of their previous nine.

Ball, who started after missing the second half against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, made 7 of 13 3-pointers and Bledsoe made 7 of 14 against his former team. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 28, Zion Williamson added 21 points, and Steven Adams grabbed 20 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo amassed 38 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday, playing his first regular-season game in New Orleans since the Pelicans shipped him to Milwaukee in a four-team offseason trade that included Bledsoe, scored 22.

Sacramento Kings 126-124 Toronto Raptors

Harrison Barnes bagged 26 points, including two crucial free throws late in the game, and Sacramento withstood a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Toronto in Tampa.

De'Aaron Fox added 24 points and Buddy Hield scored 22 for the Kings, who have won three straight games.

Cory Joseph and Hassan Whiteside each added 16 for the Kings and Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points and 11 assists.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 32 points to match his season-best. Fred VanVleet ended the game with a 3-pointer to finish with 26 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers 81-102 New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley scored 13 of his 25 points during a decisive run spanning the third and fourth quarters for the Knicks, who overcame a slow start to beat Cleveland.

RJ Barrett fired in 24 points and Julius Randle scored 16 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 10 points in the first quarter before snapping a three-game losing streak.

Darius Garland scored 24 points and Collin Sexton finished with 17 points for the Cavaliers, who scored their fewest points of the season as they fell for the third time in four games.

Indiana Pacers 105-108 Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington each scored 19 points and Charlotte recovered in time to defeat visiting Indiana.

LaMelo Ball added 16 points and Devonte' Graham had 14 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who won despite attempting only nine free throws.

Three Pacers reached the 20-point mark, with Domantas Sabonis posting 22 points and 11 rebounds while Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points and Myles Turner put up 20 points.

