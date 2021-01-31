LA Lakers beat rivals Boston Celtics in thriller; Damian Lillard nails buzzer-beater for Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and 14 rebounds on his return from a quad injury, while LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a late rally to edge out rivals Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday night.

Kemba Walker missed what would have been a game-winning shot for the Celtics with 2.7 seconds left, while Daniel Theis whiffed on the follow up as the Lakers avoided blowing a seven-point lead with 1:40 remaining.

1:59 Jayson Tatum chalked up 30-points for Celtics but wasn't enough to beat the LA Lakers

Montrezl Harrell added 16 points for Los Angeles, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points and Jaylen Brown scored 28 for Boston, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 13th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/3Ja4fNHcxV — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2021

2:46 Check out the top ten plays from Saturday night in the NBA

Saturday night's NBA results Portland Trail Blazers 123-122 Chicago Bulls Sacramento Kings 104-105 Miami Heat Houston Rockets 126-112 New Orleans Pelicans Milwaukee Bucks 114-126 Charlotte Hornets Memphis Grizzlies 129-112 San Antonio Spurs Phoenix Suns 111-105 Dallas Mavericks Detroit Pistons 91-118 Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics 95-96 Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons 91-118 Golden State Warriors

1:03 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors against the Detroit Pistons

Stephen Curry padded his NBA lead with six 3-pointers in a 28-point performance on Saturday night, helping the Warriors complete a season-series sweep of the Pistons with a shellacking in San Francisco.

Andrew Wiggins complemented Curry with 20 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 as the Warriors rebounded from a 114-93 loss at Phoenix with their second-largest margin of victory this season.

1:18 Warriors' Steph Curry racked up six 3-pointers against the Pistons

Jerami Grant had a team-high 18 points for the Pistons, who suffered their most lopsided defeat of the year.

Steph Curry pours in 28 PTS on 6-8 3PM in three quarters, propelling the @warriors at home.



Andrew Wiggins: 20 PTS

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 18 PTS

Jordan Poole: 16 PTS pic.twitter.com/FfEVz5QrVi — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2021

Sacramento Kings 104-105 Miami Heat

1:22 Highlights of Miami Heat against the Sacramento Kings

Jimmy Butler, returning from a 10-game COVID-19-protocol absence, scored 20 of his game-high-tying 30 points in the first half as Miami defeated the Kings by a single point.

Sacramento had their three-game winning streak snapped despite a productive night from De'Aaron Fox, who had 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He also had a team-high six assists.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a five-game losing streak, which had been the longest active skid in the NBA.

Butler, who passed 10,000 career points early in the game, had a game-high eight assists, seven rebounds and no turnovers in 33 minutes.

1:53 Jimmy Butler returned from a 10-game absence to score 30 points in the Heat's victory over the Kings

Portland Trail Blazers 123-122 Chicago Bulls

1:33 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard sunk a 3-pointer as time expired to edge the Blazers to victory over the Bulls.

Teammates mobbed Lillard after his step-back shot over the outstretched arms of Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen to win the game. Lillard finished with 44 points on 15-for-26 shooting, including 8-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Enes Kanter scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Portland, which snapped a two-game skid and avenged a loss against the Bulls earlier in the season. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 18 points for the Blazers.

Markkanen scored 31 points and six rebounds to lead Chicago while Zach LaVine added 26 points and seven rebounds.

0:19 Damian Lillard hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Blazers a dramatic 123-122 road victory against the Bulls

Houston Rockets 126-112 New Orleans Pelicans

1:15 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Houston Rockets

Christian Wood scored 27 points, Victor Oladipo added 20 leading a second-quarter scoring burst as the Rockets won their fifth consecutive game.

Wood and Oladipo each had 16 points during a 48-point second quarter that came a night after the Pelicans withstood a 44-point second quarter to defeat Milwaukee.

John Wall finished with 15 points, Eric Gordon had 14 and Jae'Sean Tate added 13 for the Rockets.

Zion Williamson scored 26, Brandon Ingram and Eric Bledsoe added 15 each.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker bagged 13 while Jaxson Hayes and rookie Kira Lewis Jr. each scored 10 to lead the Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks 114-126 Charlotte Hornets

1:22 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets against the Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward each scored 27 points as the Hornets recovered to defeat the visiting Bucks after squandering a 20-point lead.

Ball produced a three-point play and Devonte' Graham hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Hornets pull away in the final three minutes after falling behind.

Malik Monk tallied 18 points and Graham and Terry Rozier both finished with 12 points for Charlotte.

Miles Bridges added 11 points. Ball, a rookie, had nine assists, while teammate Cody Zeller hauled in 15 boards.

0:16 Hornets' Cody Zeller produces a huge dunk against the Bucks

It took plenty to offset Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34-point, 18-rebound, nine-assist outing for the Bucks, who have given up huge point totals in consecutive losses. Antetokounmpo shot 12-for-19 from the field.

Jrue Holiday notched 21 points, Khris Middleton posted 18 points, Pat Connaughton supplied 15 points and Bobby Portis chipped in 11 points for the Bucks, who lost consecutive games for the second time this season.

Phoenix Suns 111-105 Dallas Mavericks

2:02 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul recorded 29 points, 12 assists and a season-best four steals to help the visiting Suns register the win over struggling Dallas.

Deandre Ayton scored 18 points and matched his season best of 17 rebounds for Phoenix, who won their second straight game.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder added 14 points apiece while Langston Galloway enjoyed 12 points off the bench for the Suns.

Luka Doncic scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter but the Mavericks' season-long losing streak was extended to five games. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points and Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting and collected nine rebounds for Dallas.

Memphis Grizzlies 129-112 San Antonio Spurs

1:19 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant scored 19 points and dished out 11 assists to lead seven Memphis players in double-figure scoring as the Grizzlies pulled away for a comfortable win over the Spurs in the first of two games in the Alamo City.

The win was the sixth straight for Memphis who were playing a game for the first time since January 18 after having five games postponed because of COVID-19-created limited player availability.

De'Anthony Melton scored a game-high 20 points, with Kyle Anderson hitting for 16, Desmond Bane and Gorgui Dieng scoring 15 points apiece, and Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke tallying 14 each.

Derrick White, in his first action since missing 14 games with a broken toe, paced the Spurs with 18 points.

Dejounte Murray had 15 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 14, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV and Rudy Gay scored 12 points each, and Patty Mills racked up 10 for San Antonio, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

