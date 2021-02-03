Phoenix Suns: NBA franchise to welcome back limited number of fans from Sunday

The Phoenix Suns have confirmed they will allow a limited number of fans to begin attending games for the first time this season.

The team are offering a special invitation for complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Suns will then permit up to 1,500 ticketed fans starting on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, not including suites that can be filled to 25 per cent capacity.

"As the true MVPs of our community, we want to honour and thank our healthcare heroes for all they have done during these challenging times," Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to welcome fans back to Phoenix Suns Arena. Our staff has worked tirelessly with the NBA and health officials to ensure proper protocols are in place to keep everyone safe."

The team added this limited attendance allowance follows guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services.

Fans will be required to fill out and submit a 'Fan Promise', an online health questionnaire about COVID-19, to determine if they have symptoms and possible exposure to the virus.

