Listen to the latest episode of the Heatcheck podcast on Spotify

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by Chicago Bulls legend BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to discuss the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and whether Mike Conley belongs at All-Star weekend.
First up, the team discuss the surprising news of Dennis Smith Jr's move from the New York Knicks to their development team - the Westchester Knicks - to play in the upcoming G League bubble and whether that decision could help revitalise his career.
NBA Fantasy
Play the NBA Fantasy game and go up against the Sky Sports Heat Check crew - or create a league of your own
They also discuss the potential Atlanta All-Star game and whether it should continue to go ahead due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus.
In Hot or Not the Nets' ongoing struggles on the defensive end are put under the microscope whilst BJ, Mo and Ovie tackle a question posed by Jaydee: Should Mike Conley be an All-Star?
This week's Off the Court feature is Don't Sleep on the Pacers, a team looking revitalised under new head coach Nate Bjorkgren and the potential Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Turner. Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are also lighting it up in Indianapolis.
Trending
- Nicol on recovery from phone-hack trauma
- Hagi strike edges Rangers to Gerrard's 100th victory
- Ex-Fulham prospect: How game exploits boys on brink of PL dream
- Wright 'disappointed' as teenager avoids racist abuse conviction
- Introducing... The All-Star Kansas City offense
- Jose: Fresh start for Dele; Kane back next week
- Ref Watch: Luiz had to go | Dean got it wrong
- Moyes: Lingard can rediscover best form here
- When Haye and Wilder traded 'bombs'
- Van Dijk, Gomez in Liverpool's CL squad
Ladies and gentleman do not sleep on Domantas Sabonis.— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) February 3, 2021
One of the most underrated players in the league 💪 pic.twitter.com/aox06fJkiL
In the primetime preview, the guys get the trash talk flowing nice and early as Mo's Boston Celtics take on Ovie's Phoenix Suns this Sunday, available to watch along with the entire Heatcheck crew from 7pm on Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch.