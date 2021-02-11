Please select your default edition
Toronto Raptors to play rest of home games in Tampa due to coronavirus travel restrictions

Toronto Raptors will play the rest of their 2021 NBA season home games at the Amalie Arena in Tampa; Tampa had been hosting Raptors games to this point due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada; Raptors are 12-13 for the current NBA season

By Reuters

Thursday 11 February 2021 17:25, UK

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell shoots against Washington Wizards
Image: The Toronto Raptors have been playing their home games in Tampa and will continue to do so for the remainder of the season

The Toronto Raptors will play the remainder of their home games this season in Tampa due to the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions between Canada and the United States.

The Raptors initially announced in November that Amalie Arena would serve as their home court for the first half of the 2020-21 season.

"Florida has been really welcoming to us and we're so grateful for the hospitality we've found in Tampa and at Amalie -- we're living in a city of champions, and we intend to carry on the tradition of winning for our new friends and fans here," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said.

"But home is where the heart is, and our hearts are in Toronto. We think often of our fans, of our Scotiabank Arena family, and all those we are missing back home, and we can't wait until we can all be together again."

The Raptors boast a 12-13 record overall this season, including a 6-5 mark 'at home' in Tampa.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) 2:11
Highlights of the Toronto Raptors against the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 8 of the NBA

Toronto have made the playoffs in seven straight seasons and won the 2018-19 title when since-departed Kawhi Leonard was the star and guided the club past the Golden State Warriors in six games.

