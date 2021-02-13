Dallas Mavericks beat New Orleans Pelicans as Luka Doncic scores career-high 46 points

Dallas Mavericks were too strong for New Orleans in a Friday night shoot-out while there were surprise wins for Detroit over Boston and the New York Knicks over Washington.

Friday night's NBA results Minnesota Timberwolves 114-120 Charlotte Hornets New York Knicks 109-91 Washington Wizards San Antonio Spurs 125-114 Atlanta Hawks New Orleans Pelicans 130-143 Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Clippers 125-106 Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons 108-102 Boston Celtics Oklahoma City Thunder 95-97 Denver Nuggets Milwaukee Bucks 115-129 Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies 105-115 Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers 110-129 Portland Trail Blazers Orlando Magic 123-112 Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans 130-143 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson's career-best 36 points in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Doncic made 17 of 30 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 8 from three-point range, and Porzingis was 13 of 21, including 8 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 14, Jalen Brunson had 13 and Josh Richardson 11 as the Mavericks won a shootout with the Pelicans' Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Image: Zion Williamson also enjoyed a career night, scoring 30 points as the Pelicans slipped to defeat (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Williamson scored a career-high 36 points on 14-of-15 shooting, Ingram added 30 points, Eric Bledsoe scored 16, Lonzo Ball had 12, JJ Redick had 11 and Willy Hernangomez 10.

Dallas made 25 of 45 three-point tries two nights after New Orleans allowed Chicago to make a franchise-record 25 three-pointers in beating the Pelicans 129-116 - New Orleans have allowed 18 or more 3-pointers in nine games this season.

The Mavericks, who swept the four-game series last season, won this season's first meeting, which had been postponed from early January because of COVID-19 issues with Dallas.

Los Angeles Clippers 125-106 Chicago Bulls

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points on 14-for-21 shooting, Marcus Morris Sr. added 20 points off the bench, and the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 125-106 win in Chicago Bulls.

1:14 Highlights of the LA Clippers' trip to the Chicago Bulls in Week 8 of the NBA

Lou Williams (17 points), Ivica Zubac (12 points) and Reggie Jackson (11) also scored in double digits for Los Angeles, which won its second game in a row after losing three of the previous four.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting. Coby White and Tomas Satoransky each contributed 17 points for Chicago, which has lost four of its past six games and seven of its past 10.

Denzel Valentine and Garrett Temple each scored 10 points for the Bulls who trailed by at least 10 points for the entire fourth quarter.

Clippers star Paul George missed his fourth straight game because of swelling in his right foot.

📊 33 PTS / 66.7 FG% / 6 REB / 2 STL@kawhileonard records his eighth 30-point game of the season. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/K9RNb2KMV4 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 13, 2021

Detroit Pistons 108-102 Boston Celtics

Rookie reserve Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 30 points, making all seven of his three-point attempts in the process, and the visiting Detroit Pistons held off the Boston Celtics.

1:12 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' trip to the Boston Celtics in Week 8 of the NBA

Bey's seven three-pointers set a Pistons record for a rookie, he also pulled down 13 rebounds and was supported by Delon Wright who had 22 points and seven assists, while Jerami Grant supplied 15 points and six rebounds.

Josh Jackson added 14 points and Blake Griffin chipped in 12 points, six assists and three rebounds for Detroit.

Jayson Tatum carried Boston, who rested starting point guard Kemba Walker, with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while Jaylen Brown had 27 points and six rebounds and Daniel Theis added 11 points with nine rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs 125-114 Atlanta Hawks

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 of his 23 points in the first half and the visiting San Antonio Spurs had seven players score in double figures in coasting to a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

1:14 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' trip to the Atlanta Hawks in Week 8 of the NBA

The Spurs never trailed, led by as many as 42 and played mostly reserves in the fourth quarter en route to their fourth win in their last five games.

DeRozan was 7-for-11 from the field and added eight assists and six rebounds while the Spurs got 20 from Keldon Johnson, 16 points and six rebounds from Dejounte Murray, 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks from Jakob Poeltl.

Total team effort tonight! 📊



DeMar: 23p | 8a | 6r

Keldon: 20p | 2r

Dejounte: 16p | 6r | 5a

Jakob: 14p | 12r | 3s | 3b

Patty: 12p | 4a | 3r

Derrick: 11p | 4a | 2r

Lonnie: 11p

Rudy: 5p | 3r | 2a

Drew: 5p | 7r

Devin: 3p | 2a

Keita: 3p

Quinndary: 2p pic.twitter.com/S1PcKubiaP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2021

Patty Mills (12), Derrick White (11) and Lonnie Walker IV (11) also found their way into double figures against an Atlanta team led by Trae Young with 25 points and Clint Capela with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Rookie Skylar Mays came off the bench to make four three-pointers, including his first career field goal, and he scored a season-high 20 points. Brandon Goodwin scored 13.

Atlanta have lost two successive games and five of its last six heading into Saturday night where they face Indiana.

New York Knicks 109-91 Washington Wizards

Julius Randle finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds as the visiting New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards.

Image: Julius Randle (30) led the way for the Knicks as they beat Washington (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington held out Bradley Beal, the NBA's top scorer at 32.8 points per game, for his first rest day this season and struggled to find consistent offense.

In contrast the Knicks found their offense, especially down low, and led most of the game. They dominated in the paint, finishing with 58 points there and outrebounding the Wizards 65-46.

Mitchell Robinson managed a double for the Knicks in the first half - 10 points and 14 rebounds in 20 minutes. But he left in the first half and did not return because of what the team said later was a fractured right hand.

1:09 Highlights of the New York Knicks' trip to the Washington Wizards in Week 8 of the NBA

The Knicks finished with five players in double figures. Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored with 16 points, newly acquired Derrick Rose had 14, and Elfrid Payton scored 12.

Russell Westbrook led Washington's offense with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves 114-120 Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier scored 41 points and made two critical late-game three-point shots as the Charlotte Hornets eventually proved too strong for visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

1:23 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' trip to the Charlotte Hornets in Week 8 of the NBA

Rozier made 13 of 20 shots from the field, shooting 6-for-10 on three-pointers. He went 9-for-9 on free throws and was joined in the backcourt by LaMelo Ball's 20 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a game that included two of the top rookies from November's draft, with Ball and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, who posted 21 points.

Cody Zeller added 17 points, Gordon Hayward had 14 points (despite 5-for-21 shooting from the field) and Miles Bridges finished with 11 points for Charlotte, which was beginning a five-game running of home games.

Malik Beasley racked up 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns, in his second game back from an extended coronavirus-related absence, notched 25 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have a four-game losing streak.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here