D'Angelo Russell out for up to six weeks with injury and set for knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss four to six weeks.

The 24-year-old had only played in four games in February after dealing with quad issues before the knee issue cropped up.

He last featured on February 8 - playing just six minutes and scoring six points - and has missed the past three games with leg soreness.

Russell, who is the team's third-leading scorer, is averaging 19.3 points per game in 20 contests (19 starts) during his first full season in Minnesota after getting traded to the Timberwolves from Golden State last season.

The team also announced that Jarrett Culver (8.1 points per game) has been upgraded to on-court activity after spraining his ankle in a January 25 game at Golden State. He could potentially return to game action late next week.

The Timberwolves suffered a 112-104 home defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in their last outing.