Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

D'Angelo Russell out for up to six weeks with injury and set for knee surgery

D'Angelo Russell, the team's third-leading scorer, is averaging 19.3 points per game in 20 contests (19 starts) during his first full season in Minnesota after getting traded to the Timberwolves from Golden State last season; he has been ruled out for up to six weeks with knee surgery

By Field Level Media

Wednesday 17 February 2021 08:11, UK

Minnesota Timberwolves&#39; D&#39;Angelo Russell
Image: The Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell is a career 17.6 points-per-game scorer

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss four to six weeks.

The 24-year-old had only played in four games in February after dealing with quad issues before the knee issue cropped up.

He last featured on February 8 - playing just six minutes and scoring six points - and has missed the past three games with leg soreness.

Russell, who is the team's third-leading scorer, is averaging 19.3 points per game in 20 contests (19 starts) during his first full season in Minnesota after getting traded to the Timberwolves from Golden State last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves&#39; Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Los Angeles Lakers&#39; Alex Caruso battle for the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. 2:04
Highlights of the LA Lakers' trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 9 of the NBA

The team also announced that Jarrett Culver (8.1 points per game) has been upgraded to on-court activity after spraining his ankle in a January 25 game at Golden State. He could potentially return to game action late next week.

Also See:

Trending

The Timberwolves suffered a 112-104 home defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in their last outing.

Around Sky

Free Virtual Golf Game

Get Sky Sports